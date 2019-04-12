I want to win - Kemba Walker unsure of Hornets future

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 25 // 12 Apr 2019, 18:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hornets star Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker has just one thing on his mind when he enters free agency this summer: he wants to win.

The Charlotte Hornets guard says his upcoming decision will not be based solely on many and will instead focus on whether the team can win.

The Hornets missed the playoffs for the third straight season in 2018-19, finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference - two games back from the eighth-ranked Detroit Pistons - with a 39-43 record.

Walker explained that Charlotte will have to show him that they have the ability to build sufficient talent around him if he is to stay put.

"I don't think it's started yet," Walker said. "I think now the work begins for those guys. They'll figure it out.

"I want to win; I want to win. That's something that I'm going to have to really sit down and think about with my family, with my agent, with the people closest to me in my life that will help me make that decision."

Walker was asked after Wednesday's defeat to the Orlando Magic about his future and replied: "I'm not sure [if he will return].

"I have a long time to even start thinking about that stuff. Me and my agent, my family, we will discuss that stuff when the time is right."

A three-time All-Star, Walker, 28, is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 25.6 points as he played in all 82 games for just the second time in his career.