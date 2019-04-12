×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I want to win - Kemba Walker unsure of Hornets future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    12 Apr 2019, 18:36 IST
WalkerKemba-111016-Getty-US-FTR
Hornets star Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker has just one thing on his mind when he enters free agency this summer: he wants to win. 

The Charlotte Hornets guard says his upcoming decision will not be based solely on many and will instead focus on whether the team can win.

The Hornets missed the playoffs for the third straight season in 2018-19, finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference - two games back from the eighth-ranked Detroit Pistons - with a 39-43 record.

Walker explained that Charlotte will have to show him that they have the ability to build sufficient talent around him if he is to stay put.

"I don't think it's started yet," Walker said. "I think now the work begins for those guys. They'll figure it out.

"I want to win; I want to win. That's something that I'm going to have to really sit down and think about with my family, with my agent, with the people closest to me in my life that will help me make that decision."

Walker was asked after Wednesday's defeat to the Orlando Magic about his future and replied: "I'm not sure [if he will return].

"I have a long time to even start thinking about that stuff. Me and my agent, my family, we will discuss that stuff when the time is right."

A three-time All-Star, Walker, 28, is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 25.6 points as he played in all 82 games for just the second time in his career.

Omnisport
NEWS
Kemba Walker: Is it time for the All-Star to move on from Charlotte Hornets?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Kemba Walker should sign with the Utah Jazz this summer
RELATED STORY
Kemba Walker enters 3rd All-Star game with uncertain future
RELATED STORY
Walker leads Hornets past Pelicans 115-109
RELATED STORY
Lakers Trade Rumors: Kemba Walker interesting the Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors Roundup, January 24th: Bradley Beal future decided, Kemba Walker trade ruled out and more
RELATED STORY
Hornets guard Walker suffers neck sprain against Bucks
RELATED STORY
Walker powers Hornets past Spurs 125-116 in overtime
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should trade for Kemba Walker this month
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us