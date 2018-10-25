'It feels great' - LeBron revels in first Lakers win

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

LeBron James was elated after the NBA superstar claimed his first win with the Los Angeles Lakers but wants to see more improvement.

James and the Lakers opened their 2018-19 account with a 131-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

The Lakers lost three consecutive games at the start of the season, but they snapped that streak thanks to some help from the four-time MVP.

Speaking after the Lakers improved to 1-3, James told reporters: "It feels great. It's a win period.

"It feels good for us to know what we've been doing over at training camp and [in the] past few games, to continue to get better.

"We've got better and we want to continue that going forward."

James almost posted the 74th triple-double of his illustrious career, the three-time champion finishing with 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds before sitting out the fourth quarter.

Lance Stephenson top-scored with 23 points, while JaVale McGee had 20 against the Suns.

"We stuck to the gameplan. We came in trying to get them out of their sets," James said post-game.

"We knew if we let a young team like this get comfortable, they are going to be very dangerous like they showed in their first game [a 121-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks]."