James Harden not worried about shooting struggles

James Harden missed all 11 of his three-point attempts in Houston's game-five win over Golden State but he is not concerned.

James Harden is not concerned about his shooting struggles as the Houston Rockets close in on the NBA Finals.

Harden went 0 for 11 from three-point range in the Houston's 98-94 game-five victory over reigning champions the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

He shot five of 21 overall from the field and finished with 19 points as the Rockets took a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Chris Paul – who will miss game six – scored 20 points, while Eric Gordon chipped in 24 points off the bench. However, Harden said there is nothing wrong with his shooting form.

"I'm just missing shots," Harden said. "But we're winning, and I'm trying to compete on the defensive end and do other things to help my team win.

"But if we've got a guy like Eric Gordon making shots and being aggressive, who cares?"

Harden averaged 30.4 points per game and connected on 36.7 per cent of his three-pointers during the regular season.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni believes Harden is due for a big game.

"It's just the shots [aren't falling], and a lot of it has to do with how hard everybody is playing," D'Antoni said. "Probably his legs aren't the freshest things in the world. But he's invaluable to the defense and offense."