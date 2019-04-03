Kerr frustrated by Durant's ejection but accepts Warriors must regain composure

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 // 03 Apr 2019, 14:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant

Steve Kerr felt Kevin Durant was unfortunate to be ejected in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets but conceded his Golden State Warriors squad need to control their tempers.

Durant was penalised for two technical fouls in the Warriors' 116-102 win over the Nuggets on Tuesday, a victory that puts them in pole position to claim top seed in the Western Conference.

An argument with the officials saw Durant leave the court, and Kerr believes the 10-time NBA All-Star was unfortunate not to finish the game after impressing prior to his ejection.

"I thought he deserved the first technical, I didn't think he deserved the second one," Kerr told reporters.

"I was very surprised, I watched the whole thing and I didn't think he deserved to be ejected, but I think Zach Zarba is one of the best officials in the game so I've got no complaints with Zach.

"He knows what he's doing, he's a fantastic official, it's just surprising and I never really did get an explanation, I didn't get a chance to talk to him, [but] we move on."

Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/JKXJN6Mkz3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 3, 2019

Durant's indiscretion is the latest disciplinary issue for the Warriors after he was one of three players fined by the NBA for criticising officials following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Durant were all punished and Kerr admits they have to regain their composure heading into the playoffs.

Advertisement

He added: "I think we can be better in terms of keeping our poise – myself included.

"You go into each game excited but you're going to yell at the refs, both teams are, but you've got to keep your poise throughout and we'll have to do a better job in the postseason."