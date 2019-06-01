×
Kerr rules Durant out of Finals Game 2

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    01 Jun 2019, 02:16 IST
KevinDurantcropped
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has been ruled out of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Durant has been out with a calf injury and sat out of Game 1 as the Warriors, the defending champions, lost 118-109 in Toronto on Thursday.

A statement from Golden State last week said it was hoped Durant would return "at some point" during the series.

However, that will not be on Sunday in the second meeting with the Raptors, with coach Steve Kerr revealing Durant is still not back in practice.

"Kevin's not going to play on Sunday," he told reporters on Friday. "I guess we've been holding out hope, but I might as well just say it now.

"He's not practicing today. We'll have a practice tomorrow, but he's still progressing. It's near impossible for him to play on Sunday."

The Warriors at least had DeMarcus Cousins back in Game 1 and he came through unscathed.

Cousins said after the game: "It felt good. It felt good to be a part of the energy tonight.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: I don't take any of these moments for granted. To be out there on the floor tonight in this atmosphere was an incredible feeling.

"I'm extremely happy to be a part of it and I enjoyed the moment."

