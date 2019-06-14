Klay Thompson suffers torn ACL, says agent

Klay Thompson hurt his knee in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Klay Thompson has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, according to the Golden State Warriors star's agent.

Thompson's agent Greg Lawrence told ESPN that his client suffered the ACL injury following Golden State's 114-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Golden State's defeat to newly crowned champions Toronto – who sealed a 4-2 series win – was overshadowed by another serious injury after Kevin Durant ruptured his Achilles in Game 5.

Thompson suffered the injury in the third quarter on a breakaway – Toronto's Danny Green went up to contest the shot and the Warriors star was thrown off balance on his way down and appeared to tweak his knee.

Klay Thompson (left knee injury) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 14, 2019

He stayed down for a minute and initially went to the locker room. Thompson returned to throw two free throws before he was later ruled out of the game by the Warriors with a left knee injury.

Thompson – who was seen on crutches as he left Oracle Arena – had 30 points before the injury.