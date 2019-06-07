×
Klay Thompson to play Game 4, Kevin Durant out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    07 Jun 2019, 01:58 IST
Durant-Kevin-USNews-050619-ftr-getty
Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant

Klay Thompson is expected to play for the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals but Kevin Durant will miss out again, coach Steve Kerr indicated on Thursday.

Thompson missed the Game 3 defeat to the Toronto Raptors with a hamstring injury – a result that saw the defending champions fall 2-1 behind in the best-of-seven series.

Durant's calf has kept him sidelined since he suffered a strain in Game 5 of the second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

Thompson was considered a game-time decision for Game 3. He initially sustained the problem early in the fourth quarter of Game 2 after he landed awkwardly while attempting a three-pointer.

"The whole point was to not risk a bigger injury that would keep him out of the rest of the series," Kerr told reporters after Wednesday's 123-109 loss.

"So that was the decision we made, and I feel very comfortable with it. So the good thing is, Klay has done well the last two days; now he has a couple more days to heal, and hopefully he'll be out there on Friday."

Kerr added on Durant: "The hope would be that he could still make it back for the end of this series."

