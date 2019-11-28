Kyrie Irving hits back at Celtics fans

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving hit back at Boston Celtics fans after he came in for abuse despite being absent for the Brooklyn Nets' 121-110 defeat at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Irving missed the trip to face his former team as he remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, but the guard was still taunted with chants of 'Where is Kyrie?' and 'Kyrie sucks'.

The six-time All Star and 2016 NBA champion responded on social media four months after leaving Boston to join the Nets.

He wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: "It happens all the time and tonight just shows how sports/entertainment will always be ignorant and obtrusive.

"It's one big SHOW that means VERY VERY little in the real world that most people live in, because there are actually things that matter going on within it, like figuring out life means more to you than a damn ball going into a hoop."

He added: "It's about doing it for the fans and organization that love you so much? Think again, it's a GAME, and it's promoted as a Fandom experience for ticket buyers and viewers at home, while defacing who people truly are as PEOPLE."

Irving continued: "A purposeful and spiritually-led life will always be bigger and more meaningful than any sports arena or any entertainment space.

"This game isn't meant to be controlled and shown as a drama, it's meant to show the love. Love for the art is the only damn thing that keeps the purist people in the giant sports/entertainment circus.

"Don't fall for the game that's played in front of you as entertainment, it'll never be as serious as dealing with life."