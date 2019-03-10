×
Lakers continue to slide with fifth straight loss

10 Mar 2019
LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers continued to slide, losing to the Boston Celtics in the NBA on Saturday.

Los Angeles' 120-107 loss to Boston marked their fifth consecutive defeat, which makes climbing into playoff contention even more unlikely.

Although LeBron James is having his playing time monitored, he recorded 30 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in 28 minutes.

Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball are reportedly out for the season, so the outlook moving forward does not look promising for the Lakers.

Kyrie Irving totalled 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists on 12-of-18 shooting in the contest. He led the Celtics to their third straight win.

Los Angeles are 30-36 and sit seven games back from the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. They will face the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

Collins, Fox shine

John Collins scored 33 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the Atlanta Hawks' 114-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

De'Aaron Fox poured in 30 points and dished out eight assists as the Sacramento Kings took down the New York Knicks 102-94.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a monster night, racking up 40 points and 16 rebounds in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 135-130 win over the Washington Wizards in overtime.

 

Terrible Tatum

Jayson Tatum scored six points on two-of-seven shooting in Boston's win.

Marvin Williams tallied five points on two-of-nine shooting in the Charlotte Hornets' 131-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

 

Irving magic

Irving left Alex Caruso in the dust with a behind-the-back move into a reverse layup.

Towns rose over Jeff Green and brought him to the ground with an emphatic slam.

 

Saturday's results

Sacramento Kings 102-94 New York Knicks
Brooklyn Nets 114-112 Atlanta Hawks
Minnesota Timberwolves 135-130 Washington Wizards
Boston Celtics 120-107 Los Angeles Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks 131-114 Charlotte Hornets
Portland Trail Blazers 127-120 Phoenix Suns

 

Pacers at 76ers

Despite losing star guard Victor Oladipo to a season-ending leg injury, Indiana have remained competitive in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers are just one game ahead of Philadelphia in the playoff race. The 76ers are looking to bounce back from two consecutive losses.

RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
