×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lakers star LeBron James will not play against Jazz

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    28 Mar 2019, 04:52 IST
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

LeBron James will not play in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the team announced.

James is reportedly on a minutes restriction and is not expected to play in back-to-backs for the rest of the season. He tallied 23 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in Los Angeles' 124-106 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

James is averaging 27.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists during his first season with the Lakers and is shooting 50.8 per cent from the field and 33.4 per cent from three-point range.

The Lakers, however, have struggled and were eliminated from playoff contention earlier in March.

"Obviously, it's been a tough season for all of us," James said last week. "It's not what we signed up for. Throughout the year, things happened. Suspensions, injuries, things of that nature. And just not being able to play sustainable basketball for 48 minutes.

"Playoffs are never promised. You've got to come out and work. For me personally, you just continue to put the work in and see what you can do to help."

Omnisport
NEWS
LeBron James not ready for Lakers return
RELATED STORY
Lakers star LeBron James remains out indefinitely
RELATED STORY
LeBron will play for Lakers against Pacers
RELATED STORY
LeBron: Lakers season 'not what we signed up for'
RELATED STORY
NBA Myth busters - LeBron James is not clutch
RELATED STORY
LeBron ready for Lakers return against the Nets
RELATED STORY
Lakers star LeBron James suffers groin injury
RELATED STORY
Lakers star LeBron James resumes shooting
RELATED STORY
Injured Lakers star LeBron to increase on-court activities
RELATED STORY
Lakers star LeBron to return against Clippers on Thursday
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us