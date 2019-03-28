Lakers star LeBron James will not play against Jazz

LeBron James will not play in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the team announced.

James is reportedly on a minutes restriction and is not expected to play in back-to-backs for the rest of the season. He tallied 23 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in Los Angeles' 124-106 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

James is averaging 27.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists during his first season with the Lakers and is shooting 50.8 per cent from the field and 33.4 per cent from three-point range.

The Lakers, however, have struggled and were eliminated from playoff contention earlier in March.

LeBron James is out for tonight's game at Utah. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 27, 2019

"Obviously, it's been a tough season for all of us," James said last week. "It's not what we signed up for. Throughout the year, things happened. Suspensions, injuries, things of that nature. And just not being able to play sustainable basketball for 48 minutes.

"Playoffs are never promised. You've got to come out and work. For me personally, you just continue to put the work in and see what you can do to help."