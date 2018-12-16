×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lakers' Stephenson to repeat air guitar despite technical

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    16 Dec 2018, 20:45 IST
Lance-Stephenson-10132018-usnews-getty-ftr
Lakers forward Lance Stephenson

The Los Angeles Lakers were left bemused on Saturday as Lance Stephenson was called for a technical foul following his air guitar celebration.

Stephenson was running back down the court after making a three-pointer late in the third quarter of the Lakers' 128-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets when he mimicked a guitar in the direction of opposing rookie Miles Bridges.

The seemingly harmless celebration attracted the attention of the referees and Stephenson was called for a foul, but that will not stop the frustrated Los Angeles star in future.

"I guess the refs don't like my little air guitar celebration," the forward said. "Of course [he would do it again] - especially if I'm feeling it."

Luke Walton and LeBron James both came to Stephenson's defence, with the former adding: "You can't take that away from Lance; it's part of who he is.

"I tried [to stop him] once earlier this season and he just keeps doing it. That's what makes him really good, his competitive greatness, and that's part of who he is."

James, who scored a triple-double in the dominant victory, said: "I don't know why he received a technical for that. That's what he does. It's part of his repertoire."

Omnisport
NEWS
James, Ball post triple-doubles in 128-100 win over Hornets
RELATED STORY
LeBron hails Ball, Stephenson after Lakers win again
RELATED STORY
Lakers Starting Lineup Tonight: Los Angeles Lakers'...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
Fight in LeBron's home Lakers debut, 124-115 loss to Houston
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: The Lakers should sign Trevor Ariza
RELATED STORY
Should the Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony?
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Los Angeles Lakers...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Remembering Magic’s best performance for the Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Positives that Lakers can draw from the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us