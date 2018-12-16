Lakers' Stephenson to repeat air guitar despite technical

Lakers forward Lance Stephenson

The Los Angeles Lakers were left bemused on Saturday as Lance Stephenson was called for a technical foul following his air guitar celebration.

Stephenson was running back down the court after making a three-pointer late in the third quarter of the Lakers' 128-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets when he mimicked a guitar in the direction of opposing rookie Miles Bridges.

The seemingly harmless celebration attracted the attention of the referees and Stephenson was called for a foul, but that will not stop the frustrated Los Angeles star in future.

"I guess the refs don't like my little air guitar celebration," the forward said. "Of course [he would do it again] - especially if I'm feeling it."

Luke Walton and LeBron James both came to Stephenson's defence, with the former adding: "You can't take that away from Lance; it's part of who he is.

"I tried [to stop him] once earlier this season and he just keeps doing it. That's what makes him really good, his competitive greatness, and that's part of who he is."

James, who scored a triple-double in the dominant victory, said: "I don't know why he received a technical for that. That's what he does. It's part of his repertoire."