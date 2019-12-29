LeBron 'couldn't care less' about criticism from trainer of Lakers team-mate Kuzma

LeBron James insists he could "not care less" about being criticised by the personal trainer of Los Angeles Lakers team-mate Kyle Kuzma.

Clint Parks took to Instagram on Friday to claim James is not working as hard as fellow NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard, who was part of a Los Angeles Clippers team that defeated the Lakers on Christmas Day.

Around the same time, Kuzma tweeted "call a spade a spade", leading to some suggesting there was could be a rift with James.

Kuzma later denied such a suggestion and sought to distance himself from Parks' comments.

"Obviously I don't feel that way," he said. "Everybody knows me and Bron have a great relationship. And I left it at that."

Coach Vogel gives an update on AD and LeBron, and looks ahead to tomorrow's matchup in Portland pic.twitter.com/vAkrweB5zj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 27, 2019

Asked if he would continue to work with Parks, Kuzma said: "I don't know. That's a private conversation. So, that's not really a conversation to have with you guys."

For his part, James said he had been sought out by Kuzma but was nonplussed as to being called out by Parks.

"Kuz came to me yesterday at practice and told me what's going on, and that was it," James said.

"I really don't care for someone's trainer or whatever the case may be. Everyone can have their own opinion.

"Any time someone wants to get some notoriety, they can throw my name in it and people are going to pick it up.

"That's why you asked me about it. My name was in it. I've never met the guy. I don't know the guy. I couldn't care less about the guy. Whatever the case may be, I wish him the best."

The Lakers are on a four-match losing streak in the NBA but still top the West with a 24-7 record and face the Portland Trail Blazers later on Saturday.