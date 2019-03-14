×
LeBron defends Westbrook, salutes Jazz for banning fan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    14 Mar 2019, 00:57 IST
lebron-james-russell-westbrook-03132019-usnews-getty-ftr
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook may have taken things a bit too far during his heated exchange with a Utah Jazz fan on Monday but there are several people in his corner, including LeBron James.

Westbrook was captured on video screaming "I'll f*** you up, you and your wife" to a heckler during the Oklahoma City Thunder's 98-89 win over the Jazz and he explained after the game that the spectator told him to "get down on your knees like you used to".

The Jazz banned the supporter from Vivint Smart Home Arena, while Westbrook was fined $25,000 for "directing profanity and threatening language to a fan."

When asked about the incident, Los Angeles Lakers superstar James backed his fellow NBA MVP.

"Russ is married with three kids, a set of twins. And no matter if you like him or love him or the way he plays the game, he's one of the most loyal people that I know, one of the most down-to-earth guys that I know. And that guy just took it too far on the other end," James said.

"There could have been some words Russ could've said a little differently, but at the end of the day, he was in the right, that guy was in the wrong.

"Stand up and I salute the Utah Jazz and their organisation doing what they did, and we move forward."

Omnisport
NEWS
