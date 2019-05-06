LeBron praises Zion: His energy was infectious at Duke

Zion Williamson

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James enjoyed watching Zion Williamson play at Duke.

The forward was a star during his freshman season with the Blue Devils and is widely expected to be the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

James discussed Williamson during the latest episode of HBO's 'The Shop'.

"I've watched him a lot over the last year," James said. "The one thing I noticed with his one year at Duke was, his energy was infectious, man. Every possession, it seemed like he could make a difference on the outcome of the game … He's the most talked about guy in a long time."

Williamson was the story of college basketball in 2018-19. He averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68 per cent from the field.

He was also a force defensively as he tallied 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

James left the Cleveland Cavaliers and signed a four-year, $153.3million contract with the Lakers in July. He averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in his first season in Los Angeles. But, the team finished with a 37-45 record and missed the playoffs.

The 2019 NBA Draft lottery will be held later this month. The New York Knicks, Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns all have a 14 per cent chance of landing the top pick.