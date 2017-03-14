Leonard lifts Spurs, Bulls end losing streak

The Chicago Bulls finally returned to winning ways in the NBA as Kawhi Leonard starred for the San Antonio Spurs.

by Omnisport News 14 Mar 2017, 11:58 IST

San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard

Leonard, an MVP candidate this season, was instrumental in the Spurs' 107-99 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

After five straight losses, the Bulls finally returned to winning ways as Jimmy Butler helped them past the Charlotte Hornets 115-109.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers in a clash between two teams who could meet in the playoffs.

BRILLIANT LEONARD

Leonard posted 31 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Spurs' win as they moved level with the Golden State Warriors for the best record (52-14) in the NBA.

He got plenty of support, with Pau Gasol contributing a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Dennis Schroder led the Hawks with 22 points and 10 assists.

BULLS FINALLY WIN

The Bulls finally ended their skid.

Butler (23 points, 11 assists and six rebounds) guided them past the Hornets, while Nikola Mirotic was also impressive with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Despite double-doubles from Kemba Walker (21 points and 10 assists) and Marvin Williams (13 points and 18 rebounds), the Hornets went down.

HAYWARD THE HERO

The Jazz and Clippers could meet in the playoffs, but Utah came out 114-108 winners in their clash on Monday.

Gordon Hayward had a team-high 27 points for the Jazz, while Chris Paul posted 33 for the Clippers.

Jokic legit might have eyes in the back of his head pic.twitter.com/lIWaQ9GDRs — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2017

RAPTORS, GRIZZLIES WIN

The Toronto Raptors brushed past the Dallas Mavericks 100-78 and the Memphis Grizzlies cruised to a 113-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Karl-Anthony Towns (39 points and 13 rebounds) helped the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Washington Wizards 119-104, the Sacramento Kings edged the Orlando Magic 120-115 and the Denver Nuggets crushed the Los Angeles Lakers 129-101.

WARRIORS LOOK FOR WIN

The Golden State Warriors (52-14) are out to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (24-42) on Tuesday.