×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Magic Johnson congratulates Lakers over reported Davis trade

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    16 Jun 2019, 06:58 IST
Magic Johnson - cropped
Lakers basketball operations president Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers on their reported deal for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

According to ESPN, the Lakers have acquired All-Star center Davis from the Pelicans for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round NBA draft picks – including this year's fourth selection.

Johnson, the former president of basketball operations for the Lakers, congratulated the team, but he took some time to mention general manager Rob Pelinka.

"Great job by Owner Jeanie Buss bringing Anthony Davis to the Lakers!" Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Laker Nation, the Lakers are back in a championship hunt! Congratulations to the entire organization. I know LeBron James has a big smile on his face. I’m loving this!!

"Laker Nation, you wanted the great Jeanie Buss to step up and bring a championship team back to LA and she's doing just that!

Advertisement

"And the Lakers still have over $30 million of cap space to spend on free agents starting June 30th.

"Great trade Rob Pelinka! Job well done."

Johnson – a five-time NBA champion with the team – resigned from his position with the Lakers on the final day of the regular season before accusing Pelinka of backstabbing him.

Advertisement
Los Angeles Lakers Trade: 3 Alternative options to Anthony Davis this summer
RELATED STORY
Rondo explains how Lakers were affected by Davis rumours & LeBron James
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram to be traded for Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and other free agents won't consider Lakers, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours: 3 teams that Anthony Davis could join this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA News: Anthony Davis to join the Los Angeles Lakers in blockbuster trade
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers lead Lakers in the race to sign Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors: 3 players the Lakers need to trade this summer
RELATED STORY
Anthony Davis Trade: 3 players the Los Angeles Lakers should include in trade talks
RELATED STORY
Magic Johnson denies he was toxic to Lakers
RELATED STORY
LA Lakers trade rumors: Lakers reportedly trailing both Knicks and Celtics in pursuit of Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us