Magic Johnson congratulates Lakers over reported Davis trade

Lakers basketball operations president Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers on their reported deal for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

According to ESPN, the Lakers have acquired All-Star center Davis from the Pelicans for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round NBA draft picks – including this year's fourth selection.

Johnson, the former president of basketball operations for the Lakers, congratulated the team, but he took some time to mention general manager Rob Pelinka.

"Great job by Owner Jeanie Buss bringing Anthony Davis to the Lakers!" Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Laker Nation, the Lakers are back in a championship hunt! Congratulations to the entire organization. I know LeBron James has a big smile on his face. I’m loving this!!

"Laker Nation, you wanted the great Jeanie Buss to step up and bring a championship team back to LA and she's doing just that!

"And the Lakers still have over $30 million of cap space to spend on free agents starting June 30th.

"Great trade Rob Pelinka! Job well done."

Johnson – a five-time NBA champion with the team – resigned from his position with the Lakers on the final day of the regular season before accusing Pelinka of backstabbing him.