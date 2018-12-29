×
Montrezl Harrell takes shot at Lakers fans for overlooking Clippers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    29 Dec 2018, 20:29 IST
Montrezl-Harrell-12292018-usnews-getty-ftr
Montreal Harrell

Montrezl Harrell believes the Los Angeles Clippers deserve more respect after they pulled off a 118-107 victory over the Lakers on Friday at Staples Center. 

Lakers fans booed their own team off the court after the Clippers produced a 22-0 second-half run to secure the win in the rivals' first regular-season encounter.

Harrell was pleased to hear such dissatisfaction from the supporters, and wanted to remind the Lakers faithful that there is another team in LA.

"I love it," Harrell said, in quotes reported by ESPN. "Because they already don't recognise us as a so-called LA team, but we don't really care about that.

"But we want y'all to know that we're the LA Clippers. That means Los Angeles Clippers, man. So there's two teams in LA.

"Y'all try to overlook us, just because of everybody in that purple and gold and the history of it. Yeah, I respect that. But that don't mean s*** to me.

"Excuse my French - that don't mean nothing to me. I come out here and play for the guys that I am on the floor with. At the end of the day, y'all gonna have to recognise us, man. We are going to make you understand who we are."

Asked when people might start taking the Clippers seriously, Harrell replied: "Don't really know, don't really care, you know?

"But we're going to keep doing what we need to, to make sure y'all see that we're here."

The Clippers took advantage of a Lakers team without LeBron James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (finger) as they improved to 21-14. They sit fourth in the Western Conference, while the Lakers fell to 20-16 and are ranked seventh.

Omnisport
NEWS
