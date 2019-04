Nets' Dudley doubles down on Simmons comments

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 20 // 23 Apr 2019, 04:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jared Dudley

Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley is standing by the notion that Ben Simmons is "average" in the half court.

Dudley made an initial statement about the 76ers star ahead of game two of his team's first-round series against Philadelphia.

He doubled down on Monday and gave the media more detail regarding his opinions on the second-year player.

"My comments were basically directed as me being a coach or analyst, directing how we're going to guard someone," Dudley told reporters, via ESPN.

"How we're trying to guard [Simmons] is put him in the half court. The difference is I'm a player that just voices my opinion more directly.

"I think he's average in the half court, but you're going to put him in because he's elite, All-Star level in the full court."

Dudley went on to say that Simmons is predictable in the half court, and seems to think his experience can be a way to limit his go-to moves.

"I'm a 12-year guy. I'm not going to give you those points," Dudley said. "I've guarded Kobe [Bryant] in the playoffs, Brandon Roy and Dirk Nowitzki. Those guys you have to play further out, so it's not being disrespectful. Now he might have taken it [that way] because he heard the word average. So once he gets going, and he had such a good game [in game two]. In all those good games, I'm not on him."

Simmons erupted for a playoff career-high 31 points in game two of the series, following Dudley's first comments on the subject. It appears the two have developed ill will for one another, as they have been jawing ever since.

Advertisement

Dudley was ejected from the Nets' game-four loss for shoving Joel Embiid after the center committed a flagrant foul on Jarrett Allen. A scuffle followed in the aftermath, resulting in the ejection of Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler.

Nevertheless, the 76ers came out on top, claiming a 112-108 victory. Simmons posted 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Brooklyn have not won since they upset Philadelphia in game one, and now they will face elimination at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.