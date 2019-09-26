Nets star Kyrie Irving day-to-day with facial fracture

Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be assessed day-to-day as he recovers from a facial fracture he suffered in practice on Tuesday.

Irving took an elbow to the face while playing in a pickup game. He was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, though Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said the team were just doing their due diligence.

"I think this is a case of us being cautious with all our guys," Marks said. "A stray, inadvertent elbow playing pickup games - yes, I did see it - those type of plays happen frequently in the same game.

"This is just a case where he caught the elbow and now we're going to do our due diligence."

UPDATE: Kyrie Irving has been diagnosed with a left side facial fracture, which he sustained yesterday during workouts. He is currently listed as day to day. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 25, 2019

Marks also gave Irving high praise for his leadership since signing with the Nets in free agency.

He said the guard has been "religious" in workouts and can already see a strong sense of camaraderie building between the veterans and young players.

Irving has dealt with injuries to his face twice before during his NBA career, with the most recent coming during the 2017-18 season. He was elbowed in the face during a game while playing for the Boston Celtics, resulting in a minor facial fracture. He also broke his jaw in 2012 during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nets officially start training camp on Saturday, with their first pre-season game scheduled for October 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers in China.