NFL Draft 2019 trade roundup: Tracking all record 39 deals

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 28 Apr 2019, 06:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Josh Rosen

There may be nothing more fun to watch on the first day of the NFL Draft than which teams make trades.

So, knowing that, we kept track of all the trades that happen throughout the draft.

And we will warn you, there were a ton of trades.

Day 1

First Round

1. Pittsburgh The Steelers acquire the number 10 pick from the Denver Broncos and take inside linebacker Devin Bush out of Michigan. The Broncos received the number 20 pick along with number 52 and a third-round pick in 2020. The Broncos took tight end Noah Fant with the 20th pick they got from Pittsburgh.

2. The Green Bay Packers acquire the 21st pick from the Seattle Seahawks and take defensive back Darnell Savage out of Maryland. Seattle received the 30th pick, along with picks 114 and 118, in return. The Seahawks took defensive end L.J. Collier with the 29th pick.

3. The Philadelphia Eagles move up to number 22 and take offensive tackle Andre Dillard out of Washington State. The Baltimore Ravens received pick number 25, along with number 125 and 197. Baltimore took wide receiver Marquise Brown out of Oklahoma with the 25th pick.

Advertisement

4. The Washington Redskins move up to number 26 in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts and take linebacker Montez Sweat out of Mississippi State. Sweat ran the fastest 40-time (4.41) for a defensive lineman since 2006 this year. The Colts received the 46th pick and a 2020 second rounder.

5. The New York Giants trade up to number 30 and take Jim Thorpe Award winner Deandre Baker out of Georgia. The Seahawks received pick number 37, along with 132 and 142, in return.

6. The Atlanta Falcons traded up to number 31 and took offensive tackle Kaleb McGary out of Washington. The Los Angeles Rams received picks number 45 and number 79 in return. Atlanta also received the 203rd pick in the deal from Los Angeles.

Day 2

Second Round

1. Oakland Raiders trade number 35 pick to Jacksonville Jaguars who take offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor. Oakland received the 38th pick along with number 140 and number 235. Jacksonville also got the number 109 pick in the deal.

2. Carolina Panthers trade up to number 37 and grab Greg Little, a tackle out of Ole Miss. The Seahawks received picks number 47 and number 77 in return.

3. Buffalo Bills acquire pick number 38 from the Raiders and grab offensive tackle Cody Ford out of Oklahoma. Oakland received picks number 40 and 158 in return.

4. Broncos trade up to pick number 42 from the Bengals and acquire quarterback Drew Lock. Cincinnati received in return picks number 52, 125 and 182.

5. New England Patriots trade up to number and select JoeJuan Williams, a cornerback out of Vanderbilt. The Los Angeles Rams received picks number 56 and 101 in return.

6. Browns trade up to number 46 and grab cornerback Greedy Williams out of LSU. The Colts received picks number 49 and 144 in the deal.

7. Miami Dolphins trade number 48 pick to the New Orleans Saints who took Erik McCoy, a center out of Texas A&M. Miami received in return picks number 62 and 202 as well as a 2020 second-round pick.

8. Kansas City Chiefs trade up to pick number 56 and take wide receiver Mecole Hardman out of Georgia. The Rams received picks number 61 and 167 in return.

9. Arizona Cardinals acquire the number 62 pick and another in 2020 from the Dolphins and take Andy Isabella. Part of this deal included Josh Rosen making his way to Miami in return.

Third Round

1. Rams trade up to number 70 and take running back Darrell Henderson out of Memphis. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received the 94th and 99th picks in return.

2. Chicago Bears trade up to number 73 and get running back David Montgomery out of Iowa State. The Patriots received picks 87 and 162 in addition to a 2020 fourth round pick.

3. Detroit Lions acquire pick number 81 from Minnesota Vikings and take safety Will Harris out of Boston College. Minnesota received in return pick number 88 and 204.

4. Seahawks trade up to pick number 88 and take linebacker Cody Barton out of Utah. Seattle also receives pick 209 in return. The Vikings get pick 92 and 159.

5. New York Jets trade up to number 92 while the Vikings get the 93rd pick. New York selected Chumo Edoga, an offensive tackle out of USC. Minnesota also got the 217th pick.

6. Vikings trade back again and the Ravens get the 93rd pick. Minnesota receives the 102nd, 191st and 193rd picks in return.

7. Washington Redskins trade back and give Bills pick number 96 and who took Dawson Knox, a tight end out of Ole Miss. Washington received picks 112 and 131 in return.

8. Patriots trade back and Rams get pick number 97 and 162. Los Angeles took Bobby Evans, a tackle out of Oklahoma, with the 97th pick. The Patriots received 101 and 133 in return.

Day 3

Fourth Round

1. San Francisco 49ers trade 104th pick to the Bengals, who select quarterback Ryan Finley out of N.C. State. San Francisco received Cincinnati's number 110 pick as part of the trade, and then took Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky with the pick.

2. Jets send their number 105 pick to New Orleans in exchange for the Saints' number 116 and number 168 picks. The Saints picked safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson out of Florida with the 105th selection.

3. Raiders trade with the Colts and receive Oakland's number 129 and number 135 picks. In exchange, the Colts receive the Raiders' number 109 pick, and they select Michigan State safety Kahri Willis with the pick.

4. Atlanta Falcons move up to take the Lions' number 111 pick, selecting cornerback Kendall Sheffield out of Ohio State. The Lions got the number 117 and number 168 picks, and then drafted Clemson's defensive end Austin Bryant with the number 117 pick.

5. Redskins move up for the Bills' number 112 pick. They select Bryce Love, who is recovering from an ACL injury.

6. Ravens receive the Broncos' number 113 pick, selecting Oklahoma State RB Justice Hill.

7. Tennessee Titans move up to trade for the Jets' number 116 selection and the number 168 pick. In exchange, the Jets receive Tennessee's number 121 and 157 selections.

8. Broncos trade for 49ers linebacker Dekoda Watson and pick number 212. Denver also send their number 148 fifth-round pick to San Francisco.

9. Rams trade up with the Patriots to get the number 134 pick, and select Washington's Greg Gaines. The Rams also receive New England's number 243 pick in the deal, while the Patriots got Los Angeles' number 162 and 167 picks.

10. Raiders receive the Falcons' number 137 pick and number 230 pick and they send their number 135 pick to Atlanta. The Falcons then select Charleston defensive end John Cominsky with the 135th selection and Oakland take LSU tight end Foster Moreau two picks later.

11. Dallas Cowboys made several deals late in the fourth round as they traded back twice. They send their number 136 pick to the Bengals in exchange for the Bengals' number 149 and 213 picks. Then, the Cowboys trade the number 149 pick to the Raiders and Oakland send their number 158 and number 218 picks to the Cowboys.

Fifth Round

1. Patriots move up to take the number 159 pick and selected defensive end Byron Cowart. In exchange, the Vikings receive number 162 pick (select linebacker Cameron Smith) and the number 239 pick.

2. Patriots trade up again with the Philadelphia Eagles and receive pick number 163, then select Jake Bailey out of Stanford. The Eagles receive number 167 pick, who select quarterback Clayton Thorson, and the number 246 selection.

Sixth Round

1. Broncos trade up and receive pick 187 and take Colorado receiver Juwann Winfree. The Panthers received picks 212 and 237 in return.

Seventh Round

1. Colts receive pick 246 in return for defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway from the Colts. Indianapolis took guard Javon Patterson.

2. Seahawks receive pick 236 and take wide receiver John Ursua. The Jaguars receive a 2020 six-round pick.

Special Note: This draft had a total of 39 trades which was the most ever in draft history per NFL Research.