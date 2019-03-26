×
Pelicans owner Benson denies team could move to Seattle

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    26 Mar 2019, 06:46 IST
gayle-benson-12052018-usnews-getty-ftr
Saints owner Gayle Benson

Pelicans owner Gayle Benson recently addressed the rumors indicating the team could move to Seattle or another interested market.

The New Orleans Pelicans will not be relocating to Seattle or any other markets, according to owner Gayle Benson.

There have been rumours the Pelicans could be uprooted from New Orleans to Seattle.

However, Benson insisted she is not interested in selling the NBA franchise.

"There is no way that I am going to sell that team — ever," Benson announced during a press luncheon on Monday.

"I value the Pelicans as much as I do the Saints, and I don't look at myself as an owner of the teams. I feel like it is an asset that I am protecting for the city."

Benson inherited ownership of NFL team the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans when her husband Tom died in March 2018.

Day-to-day operations of the franchises are handled by Pelicans team president Dennis Lauscha and Mickey Loomis, the executive vice president and general manager of the Saints.

But, Benson plans to establish a succession for both team's day-to-day operations, which she has not yet revealed.

As for Benson, herself, she is "not going anywhere."

"The owners of both leagues needed to know what we were going to do," Benson said. "[NFL and NBA officials] have been involved, and they know what it is. It's all under lock and key and it's going to be great…

"People are going to talk and there's really nothing you can do about that. Time will take care of it. They'll see that I'm sincere."

 

