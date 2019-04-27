Rivers proud of Clippers after season-ending Warriors defeat

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers said he has never been more proud of a team than his Los Angeles Clippers side after their season was ended by the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Durant stole the show with 50 points as the Warriors won 129-110 at Staples Center on Friday to take the series 4-2 and set up a Western Conference semi-final against the Houston Rockets.

Clippers head coach Rivers says he could not have asked for any more from his players.

"I've never been more proud of a group of guys in the 20 years that I've coached," Rivers said.

"They were just really fun. As I've said before, I've never had a group where you wanted to, in the morning, you raced to the car, you raced to practice just because you love being around them.

"So, for me, it was just a pleasure to coach them."

A season, and a team, to be proud of. pic.twitter.com/4VQjKlCuxt — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 27, 2019

Rivers likened the Clippers to his title-winning Boston Celtics team.

"This was the 2008 Celtics without [Kevin] Garnett, Ray Allen, [Rajon] Rondo and Paul [Pierce]," Rivers said. "It really was, like, same heart, played every night hard.

"And that's why they connected. I think you could take this team and put it in every NBA city, and when they leave, every NBA city would love this team. Because the people who come to games go to work all day. And they love to see players who play like they work.

"And I thought what the city saw in this team, what I saw in this team, was a hard-hat team that came to work every day. And it doesn't matter if you're blue collar or white collar, people appreciate workers."