×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rockets' defensive frailties frustrate Harden

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21 Mar 2019, 17:10 IST
jamesharden - cropped
Houston Rockets guard James Harden

James Harden was frustrated with the Houston Rockets' defensive display as they were beaten by the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime on Wednesday.

The Rockets trailed by 19 at the start of the fourth quarter after allowing the Grizzlies to steadily build their advantage at Toyota Center.

Belatedly, Houston rallied to force overtime but they were unable to complete an unlikely victory as the Grizzlies held on to a 126-125 triumph.

Harden scored 15 points in the final quarter and 10 in overtime as he amassed 57 in the match, but it proved in vain as the Rockets slumped to defeat.

"We put ourselves in a hole, we tried to pick it up but it was too late," Harden told reporters.

"[In the fourth quarter] I was just being aggressive, we were down 20 so I had to do something."

But there were some positives for Harden, who believes the fightback bodes well for the rest of the Rockets' season.

"We weren't doing anything [in the first three quarters]," he added. "Defensively we gave them what they want, offensively we weren't aggressive.

Advertisement

"In the fourth quarter and overtime we played well.

"If we play the way we played in the fourth quarter and overtime defensively, we'll be alright."

Omnisport
NEWS
Houston Rockets: Best Rockets players since 2000
RELATED STORY
Rockets' James Harden makes NBA history
RELATED STORY
Harden, Capela lead Rockets to easy win over Hawks
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Boston Celtics' struggles continue against James Harden and Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups and match prediction
RELATED STORY
Harden scores 57 but Grizzlies top Rockets 126-125 in OT
RELATED STORY
Rockets can't rely on Harden being superhuman, warns D'Antoni
RELATED STORY
It's just one loss – Harden not concerned as Rockets' winning streak ends
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks
RELATED STORY
Harden scores 44 points, Rockets beat Suns 118-110
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us