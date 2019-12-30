×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Rockets star Harden ruled out of Pelicans clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019 IST
Harden - Cropped
James Harden of the Houston Rockets

James Harden will miss his first game of the NBA season due to a toe sprain, Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said.

Rockets star Harden has been ruled out of Sunday's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans – Houston already without Russell Westbrook (rest).

Harden posted 44 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a 108-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

"He probably could [play], but given the circumstances it's better that he doesn't," D'Antoni said before the game. "He's banged up a little bit."

Harden is enjoying another stellar season – the 2017-18 MVP averaging 38.3 points, 7.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Rockets (22-10).

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us