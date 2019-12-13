'Spectacular' Doncic lauded by Mavericks coach Carlisle

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic won effusive praise from coach Rick Carlisle after starring in the Dallas Mavericks' 122-111 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The 20-year-old had a triple-double of 41 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in an NBA clash staged in Mexico City.

Doncic won over the crowd after the Slovenian addressed them in Spanish ahead of Thursday's match, then lit up the arena with a stellar display.

"Doncic was spectacular," Carlisle said in quotes reported by the Mavericks' official website.

"I thought [Kristaps] Porzingis was great. Seth Curry off the bench was a microwave. That means when you dial it and push the button, it gets hot real fast."

Carlisle was particularly pleased the fans were treated to Doncic at his best.

"This is getting routine. He's doing this a lot," he said.

"I'm happy for him and I'm happy for the people of Mexico City to be able to see a performance like this. It was a great individual performance.

"But I also liked the way he moved the ball and stayed within the team. He's a great individual talent, but he knows how to play with his team-mates.

"Some of his lob passes to Porzingis were breathtaking, spectacular."

The win moved the Mavericks to 17-7, third in the Western Conference.