This Week in U.S. Sports: LeBron passes Chamberlain, Williamson looking like he is next

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

LeBron 'King' James reminded everyone how he earned his nickname this week.

In the meantime, another young prodigy served notice to the college basketball world he is more than a viral sensation.

And in the NFL, a field was so bad players forced the game to be moved.

Here is what is going on this week in U.S. Sports.

1. LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain

It was only a matter of time, but LeBron James passed Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with a 44-point, 10-rebound and nine-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

James already passed Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on the all-time list earlier this season and after passing Chamberlain, he has his eyes set on Michael Jordan for fourth place. He could pass Jordan early next year.

James now trails only Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list.

2. Zion Williamson looking like the King

Zion Williamson was a viral sensation in high school as he rose up over countless opponents with his 45-inch vertical for spectacular dunks.

Despite his highlight-reel moments, some still questioned whether he would succeed at the college level. He has answered a lot of those questions in his first week of play as he is averaging 25.3 points and 10.7 rebounds through three games this season.

He has done all of that while maintaining his vertical game as he has produced highlight after highlight as Duke has risen to the number one ranking in college basketball.

3. Jimmy Butler finally dealt

Jimmy Butler finally got his wish. The Minnesota Timberwolves traded the All-Star forward to the 76ers and he made his debut with Philadelphia on Wednesday.

He would score 14 points, but the 76ers would lose his debut 111-106 to the lowly Orlando Magic.

And the Timberwolves are now 2-0 without him.

4. NFL won't be playing in Mexico this year

The NFL had to move another football game.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams were supposed to face off in Mexico City this week, but the field was in such bad shape the players refused to play there. Estadio Azteca was in bad condition after a Shakira concert in recent weeks and did not look fit for play.

So players complained to the league and the game was moved to the L.A. Coliseum. With the quick move, the Rams gave away thousands of free seats to first responders who have been dealing with wildfires in California.

5. An active week in the NHL

It is early in the season, but plenty went on this week in the NHL.

The league saw the first significant trade of the year as the Pittsburgh Penguins dealt Carl Hagelin to the Los Angeles Kings for Tanner Pearson. Both teams are off to slow starts and are looking to get their teams going.

And on the suspension front, two players came back from significant penalties. Austin Watson came back from his domestic violence suspension for the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson had his suspension reduced from 20 games to 14 and came back to face the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

He immediately made an impact by scoring a goal and dropped the gloves as well.