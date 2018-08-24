This Week in U.S. Sports: Urban Meyer suspended, Ronda Rousey crowned

If this last week proved anything about American sports, it's that there is no slow period.

College football scandal dominated the airwaves while a combat sports icon stole the show in professional wrestling. A proud MLB franchise realised it was time to give up on 2018 while an NFL star basically pled for a job. Then in Canada, the next stars of the NBA took flight.

Here's a recap of the past seven days around the American sports landscape.

1. Urban Meyer suspended

The saga surrounding Ohio State football came to a somewhat anticlimactic end Wednesday when university officials suspended coach Urban Meyer for three weeks, which covers the first three games of the Buckeyes' season.

The move came three weeks after a report suggested he had been aware of two domestic violence allegations in 2015 against a former assistant coach yet kept him on staff.

Meyer, 54, was placed on paid leave on August 1 and the university formed an independent board the following day to oversee the investigation into Meyer's handling of the matter.

The school's board of trustees deliberated for so long Wednesday that pizza was ordered for reporters awaiting the ruling.

Meyer, 54, will miss games against Oregon State, Rutgers and TCU.

2. Ronda Rousey reigns in WWE

UFC Hall of Fame member Ronda Rousey is now a titleholder in WWE.

Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss, who once called Rousey an "overhyped rookie", at WWE SummerSlam 2018 on Sunday.

Rousey has said she loves WWE "way more than I ever thought I would" and that she would like to extend her commitment to professional wrestling.

The creativity of fate never ceases to amaze me... I do not take this responsibility lightly. I will devote every fiber of my being to carry on and elevate the legacy of the scores of women who gave their bodies and hearts to the @wwe to get us this far. #rawwomenschampionship pic.twitter.com/gUTMVDQyKO — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 20, 2018

3. Nationals throw in the towel

The Washington Nationals stood pat at the MLB trade deadline because they wanted to see what their team could do early in the second half of the season.

However, after falling six and a half games out of playoff contention, Washington waved the white flag and reportedly placed several players on waivers.

The #Nats have traded Daniel Murphy to the Cubs and Matt Adams to the Cardinals.



President of Baseball Operations and GM Mike Rizzo will address the media momentarily.



// https://t.co/JYFaXiaJY7 pic.twitter.com/G7Zfq76COI — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 21, 2018

Washington sent second baseman Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs and first baseman Matt Adams to the Cardinals.

Mark Lerner, principal owner of the team, said in a letter to fans: "We know that this is not easy for our fans — to see a player that you have been rooting for day in and day out suddenly shipped off to another team. But — at the end of the day — we have to do what is best for the overall health and well-being of the ball club."

The Nats do still have six-time All-Star and former National League MVP Bryce Harper... at least for now.

4. Does anyone want Dez Bryant?

Dez Bryant simply can't find work in the NFL.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, who was cut by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason, visited the Cleveland Browns in hopes of catching on with the seemingly budding team.

However, Josh Gordon announced he was rejoining the team two days later and the idea of adding Bryant to the roster was put to bed.

Dez Bryant told the Browns he's "just looking for realness"



Watch #HardKnocks on Tuesdays at 10 PM on @HBO pic.twitter.com/V2FbJpw8Y4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 20, 2018

Then, just to pour salt in his wounds, the New England Patriots reportedly denied having any interest in Braynt after they cut veteran Kenny Britt.

One would imagine there's a spot for Bryant on an NFL team, but the season is getting closer and Dez can't catch a break, much less a football.

5. Duke puts NCAA on notice

Though the slam dunks were happening in Canada, shock waves were felt throughout the college basketball landscape as Duke and its class of talented freshman played three exhibition games in north of the border.

The Blue Devils won each of their three games by an average of 33 points as freshman forward Zion Williamson began construction of his college highlight reel.

Defense leads to in the #DukeMBBTop5 from the dub over Toronto... #DukeCanadaTour pic.twitter.com/E3K96LG1wt — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) August 18, 2018

Williamson averaged 30 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the three games, while freshman team-mate R.J. Barrett averaged 31 points, six rebounds and five assists as the duo makes its case to go one-two in next year's NBA Draft.