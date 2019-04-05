This Week in US Sports: AAF folds, half of Yankees' roster hurt

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 05 Apr 2019, 03:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC star Conor McGregor

There was a bit of drama in the United States.

One league folded, a MLB team had half of their roster sustain injuries and a fighter returned from UFC retirement.

And all of that happened before Wednesday.

All that and more on this week in US Sports.

1. AAF ends right after it begins

That did not take long

The upstart Alliance of American Football — which was supposed to be a feeder league for the NFL — has shut its doors just eight weeks into its first season.

Primary investor, and owner of the Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL, Tom Dundon determined the league would halt all operations on Tuesday – leaving hundreds of players without jobs in the upstart league.

Advertisement

It was fun while it lasted, but the AAF is all but over. Now we will see what the XFL can do when it kicks off its inaugural season in 2020.

2. Yankees injuries piling up

It is barely a week into the season and the New York Yankees are just trying to get to the end of 2019.

New York have lost four position players since the start of spring training in Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, Miguel Andujar and Troy Tulowitzki, and pitchers Luis Severino, CC Sabathia and Dellin Betances. The Yankees had played six games coming into Thursday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees were picked by many to win the American League East and even the World Series. It will be incredibly difficult if they cannot get healthy.

3. McGregor gets into spat with Khabib, announces return from retirement

Let's be honest, no one believed Conor McGregor when he said he was retiring in March.

And now he sounds like he is back as he posted on Twitter that he would be back in the octagon.

I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds.

All faiths challenge us to be our best selves.

It is one world and one for all

Now see you in the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2019

Whether this is because he got what he wanted from the UFC or he was just really mad at Khabib Nurmagomedov saying he was like a jealous wife, is unclear, but the fact is he is back, to absolutely no one's surprise.

4. Wizards fire GM Grunfeld

The Washington Wizards did not play as well as they could have this season and it cost their general manager his job.

Washington fired GM Ernie Grunfeld on Tuesday and will now begin a search for a new man to lead the organisation.

The Wizards were picked by just about everyone to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference this season.

As of Thursday, they had a 32-47 record, were eliminated from playoff contention and sat in 11th place in the east.

5. Duke eliminated from NCAA Tournament, now NBA fans wait

Duke's season is officially over as it lost to Michigan State in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

Now, NBA fans wait for what feels like the inevitable draft declaration of Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett.

Both players are expected to go in the top three of the draft this year, but neither has declared just yet. Teammate Cam Reddish is also seen as a potential top-5 pick as well.

Players to have already declared this year are Murray State's Ja Morant, North Carolina's Coby White and LSU's Naz Reid.