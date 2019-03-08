This Week in US Sports: MLB hot stove still active, Warriors add a former staple

Dallas Keuchel

Free agency is far from over in MLB.

Several big names remain available as teams enter the second week of spring training games.

Meanwhile in the NBA, the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors did something to hopefully address their pick-and-roll defense.

And in the NFL, a major trade may be on the cusp of happening.

Here is our look at this week in U.S. Sports.

1. Hot Stove Part 2

MLB's hot stove season finally got started a couple of weeks ago when big-ticket free agent Manny Machado signed with the San Diego Padres.

Many people assumed free agency had been brought ot an end when the other big prize on offer, Bryce Harper, put pen to paper on a 13-year, $330million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

But some 30-odd MLB players remain free agents.

Who the next shoe to drop will be remains to be seen, but pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel and outfielder Adam Jones all remain available. They will be given contracts in the coming weeks, but the question is when it will happen and where will they go?

And the longer they take to sign, the more of an effect it could have on the player's season as Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb both struggled mightily after inking deals late in free agency last year.

2. Andrew Bogut returns to Warriors

The Warriors are adding a blast from the past as Andrew Bogut signed to finish out the season with the team he played for from 2012-2016.

Bogut has been playing with the Sydney Kings as of late and will return to their roster after the conclusion of this season.

His addition will be interesting as the team has struggled on defense — especially with the pick and roll — in recent weeks.

Bogut was a key defensive presence for the Warriors in his first stint, and when he went out with a broken arm in the 2016 NBA Finals, it proved costly for Golden State as they blew a 3-1 lead and lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games.

#DubNation, the big man is back — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 6, 2019

3. Antonio Brown situation coming to a close?

Antonio Brown will be traded. At this point it is simply a matter of when and to whom?

According to ESPN, the Steelers are telling teams they expect to have a trade completed by Friday.

That apparent deadline is now on the horizon with a trade seemingly no closer, but Brown undoubtedly has suitors, it's just a matter of if they are willing to pay enough for Pittsburgh to part with the All-Pro wide receiver.

The Oakland Raiders are seen as a favourite to land Brown as they have three first-round picks in this year's draft.

4. NFL surprises with cuts

The NFL is a business and with that comes bizarre moves people do not expect.

The league saw a lot of those moves this week as the New York Giants cut safety Landon Collins, the Cleveland Browns let go of linebacker Jamie Collins and the Baltimore Ravens released safety Eric Weddle.

In a salary-cap league teams have to find a way to save money here and there and those three players are unfortunate casualties, but they should have little difficulty finding a new home.

— LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 5, 2019

5. Royals lose All-Star catcher

The Kansas City Royals were already going to be bad in 2019, but things got even worse this week when they found out they were losing All-Star catcher Salvador Perez for the year.

The 28-year-old catcher underwent Tommy John surgery this week and will be out for the 2019 season.

Kansas City will now have to find a new starter at catcher, but the fact is Perez is irreplaceable. He is one of the best defensive catchers in the game, with his offense more than good enough to provide stability in the middle of a lineup.