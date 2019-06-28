This Week in US Sports: NBA goes global, Berube gets his deal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 2 // 28 Jun 2019, 04:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Giannis Antetokounmpo with his MVP award

The NBA is a truly global competition, as it showed during its 2018-19 awards ceremony.

A hockey coach got a reward and a young flamethrower is done for the year.

All that and more this week in US Sports.

1. Global flavour dominates NBA awards

The NBA is truly a global competition now. Don't believe us? Well, think about this. The NBA handed out its awards this week. Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP, Pascal Siakam won Most Improved Player, Rudy Gobert got Defensive Player of the Year, Luka Doncic won Rookie of the Year and Lou Williams won the Sixth Man of the Year.

Every single one of those players are from different countries (Greece, Cameroon, France, Slovenia and the United States) and three continents are represented as well.

It was a banner night for the NBA and the world of basketball.

Advertisement

2. Craig Berube awarded appropriately

Craig Berube changed the Blues franchise forever. When he took over St Louis' team in November, they were bad. When he decided to bench Jake Allen, they were even worse, having the worst record in the NHL as of January 5.

But after a move to put Jordan Binnington in net and an insistence to play physically down the road and into the postseason, the Blues went from worst to first in the span of six months and won the Stanley Cup.

When St Louis won the cup – the first in franchise history – Berube was still the team's interim coach. That is not true anymore though as he was given a three-year deal this week and named the team's official coach. It is a well-deserved honour for possibly the most important coach in the history of the organisation.

3. Cardinals flamethrower done for the year

One of the most exciting young arms in MLB will not be pitching again this season.

Jordan Hicks, 22, suffered a torn UCL this week, will have Tommy John surgery and will be out for the rest of the year. The St Louis Cardinals closer has made a massive name for himself by lighting up the radar gun repeatedly at 105 mph.

Fans will now have to wait to watch him light up a radar gun until some point next season. It was a sad day for the game, but an even sadder one for Hicks. The young man was becoming a sensation and now his story will have to wait.

Hicks vs. Trout.



Must see pic.twitter.com/wuQB2gKSfx — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 23, 2019

4. Hawks acquire Evan Turner

The Hawks are going to look like a much different team next season. Atlanta have already dealt Taurean Prince to the Brooklyn Nets in a salary dump and now they have dealt Kent Bazemore to the Portland Trail Blazers in return for Evan Turner.

After drafting De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish, the team are likely to have a very different starting lineup next season featuring players all in their first, second or third years. But with the addition of Turner, he could give Atlanta a veteran to start at shooting guard which would allow second-year guard Kevin Huerter to come off the bench.

Atlanta are making moves and their rotation looks very interesting. As for Bazemore, according to ESPN, he gives Portland a viable backup plan for Rodney Hood and a little more depth in their rotation.

Just another little move before the start of free agency which could make next season more entertaining.

RT to join us in welcoming #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/Bux1a8MK49 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 25, 2019