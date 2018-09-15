Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ukraine upset Spain, USA cruise to win

15 Sep 2018
SviatoslavMykhailiuk - Cropped
Ukraine's Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

Spain suffered their first loss in FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying, while the United States cruised to a huge win.

Champions in 2006, Spain went down to Ukraine in Kiev in a surprise defeat in Group I.

USA were never in danger of a shock loss, however, as they demolished Uruguay on Friday.

 

AFRICA

Tunisia and Nigeria made it seven wins on the spin, seeing off Morocco and Ivory Coast respectively to continue to set the pace in Groups E and F.

There were also victories for Angola, who edged out third-placed Cameroon 83-76, and Egypt in Group E, while Senegal strengthened their position in second in Group F with a 94-89 result against Rwanda.

AMERICAS

USA started the second round in style, crushing Uruguay 114-57 in Nevada.

Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason led what was an even team performance with 16 points in 18 minutes.

Like USA, Argentina improved to 6-1 in Group E after overcoming Mexico 78-74, while Puerto Rico were too strong for Panama 82-73.

 

EUROPE

Spain suffered their first defeat in qualifying as they were beaten by Ukraine, though they still remain top of Group I with a 6-1 record.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored 22 points while Alex Len marked his first appearance for the senior national team with eight points and five rebounds in a 76-65 triumph in Kiev.

Lithuania maintained their unbeaten record with an 84-83 result against Croatia, despite the Philadelphia 76ers' Dario Saric contributing 19 points, six rebounds and five assists for the home team in a losing cause in Osijek.

Italy remain on Lithuania's heels in Group J after beating Poland, Amedeo Della Valle top-scoring with 28 points in a 101-82 triumph, while Hungary sit in third place in the standings after a 74-59 result against Netherlands.

 
