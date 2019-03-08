Under Armour unveil new Curry 6 shoes on International Women's Day

Stephen Curry shoes

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has teamed up with Under Armour to unveil Curry 6 shoes geared towards girls after one fan questioned the absence of a Curry 5 equivalent.

Nine-year-old Riley Morrison wrote to Curry last year asking why his latest range of basketball shoes were only sold in boys sizes.

The Warriors icon responded by delivering a pair of shoes to Morrison and then enlisted her help to design the Curry 6.

Under Armour showed off the shoes on Friday to coincide with International Women's Day, but Morrison received a pair of the new trainers a day before their official release.

"I was immediately impressed when I saw Riley's letter, that a nine-year-old girl had the courage to use her voice to call attention to an issue and keep us accountable," Curry said.

Change comes with action; action can come from anyone. @StephenCurry30 is celebrating #InternationalWomensDay, revealing the promise he made with a young Riley Morrison, showing girls everywhere the power of a determined voice: https://t.co/x4n1jMpWKD pic.twitter.com/2JRxb0ZSnN — Under Armour News (@UAnews) March 8, 2019

"She was focused on the opportunity for all girls, not just herself. She's been an amazing catalyst for change - not only with my product but also with the entire Under Armour brand. She is inspiring and wise beyond her years."

Proceeds from sales of the new shoes will go toward a scholarship that the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation and Under Armour have created "to honor Riley's courageous spirit".

The scholarship will help college-bound female students in the Bay Area that have overcome adversity and encouraged change.