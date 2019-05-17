Warriors have to play differently in Durant's absence – Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry said reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors have to adjust their game plan without star Kevin Durant in the line-up.

Durant has not played since straining his calf in Golden State's Game 5 win over the Houston Rockets last week and he is still "not close" to returning, according to reports.

Golden State guard Curry was asked how the Warriors' offensive strategy has changed without Durant on the floor ahead of Thursday's Western Conference final Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"Without KD, we have to play differently," Curry told ESPN's 'The Jump. "We have to highlight what everybody’s strengths are and do it by committee.

"You hear the noise, 'KD goes out, nobody, it's weird to say gave us a shot or said we shouldn't have won the Houston series' or whatever the case is. Again, confidence and trust in each other to be able to make that adjustment on the fly."

The Warriors eliminated the Rockets in Game 6 of their semi-final series and have since taken a 1-0 lead over the Trail Blazers in the Conference finals.

"It's fun to win. I don't care what the narrative is," Curry said. "When [Durant] goes out, when he's not in the line-up, we have the ability to shift. … Again, I like winning. Whoever is on the floor, we know how to get that done."

Curry scored 36 points and hit nine three-pointers in Golden State's Game 1 win over the Trail Blazers. His brother, Seth, is a backup guard for Portland.

"Let's just put it this way, when he's on defense, I could care less, because I need to get my buckets, I need to score," the Warriors star said. "But, when I was guarding him, he had a corner three in front of our bench and it's such a mixed feeling. I can't really turn it off, to be honest. … It's just weird."