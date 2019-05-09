×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warriors take series lead, Bucks eliminate Celtics

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    09 May 2019, 11:18 IST
Draymond Green
Draymond Green

NBA champions the Golden State Warriors moved ahead in their Western Conference semi-final against the Houston Rockets, while the Milwaukee Bucks ousted the Boston Celtics.

At Oracle Arena in California, the Warriors defeated the Rockets 104-99 to claim a 3-2 lead in the playoff series on Wednesday.

Klay Thompson had 27 points, while Stephen Curry added 25 of his own for the Warriors.

Warriors star Kevin Durant left in the fourth quarter with a right calf strain and did not return. It is unclear what his status will be for Game 6.

As for Draymond Green's antics, he was called for a technical foul for kneeing Chris Paul after drawing an offensive foul.

Green would later foul out of the game after playing very well, especially in the early going on home court after collecting 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Game 6 is set to be played in Houston on Friday – the Rockets facing elimination.

Boston fell to Milwaukee 116-91 to lose their Eastern Conference semi-final series in five games.

The Bucks won the final four games of the series by an average of 16.3 points, sealing a 4-1 triumph as Milwaukee await the winner of the Toronto Raptors-Philadelphia 76ers matchup.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who reached the Conference finals for the first time since 2001.

 

Bledsoe helps Bucks

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe had 18 points, six rebounds and two assists in the win.

James Harden had 31 points, eight assists and four steals as the Rockets lost on the road.

 

Irving headlines Boston's woes

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 15 points but his shooting woes continued as he went six of 21 from the floor and one of seven from three-point range.

Austin Rivers did not give the Rockets a lot of help off the bench, going one-of-six shooting and 0 for four from beyond the arc.

 

Giannis with the slam!

The Greek star showcased his MVP credentials again as the Bucks progressed in the postseason.

 

Nuggets at Trail Blazers

In a series where every game but the last one has been good, the Portland Trail Blazers once again have a chance to play on their home court. Portland are fantastic at home and have a chance to extend the series to seven games with victory against the Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement
Bucks even series with Celtics, Warriors take 2-0 lead over Rockets
RELATED STORY
Rockets hold off Warriors, Bucks win third straight against Celtics
RELATED STORY
Warriors top Rockets in wild finish, Celtics shut down Giannis and Bucks
RELATED STORY
Trail Blazers edge Nuggets in 4OT epic, Giannis inspires Bucks at Celtics
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics - Game 4
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics - Game 4
RELATED STORY
Antetokounmpo's Bucks edge Celtics to extend lead in Eastern Conference
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks, Game 5
RELATED STORY
Celtics rally for win over Pacers, Bucks pull away from Pistons
RELATED STORY
Irving unfazed after Celtics fall to Bucks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us