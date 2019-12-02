'We didn't f****** play well' – Jenkins after Eagles lose third straight game

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said "we didn't f****** play well" as he provided an honest assessment of Sunday's defeat.

The slumping Eagles and their NFL playoff hopes were dealt a major blow after going down 37-31 to the lowly Miami Dolphins.

Philadelphia led 28-14 in the third quarter but were outscored 23-3 for the remainder of the game in Miami, where the Eagles fell to a third consecutive loss.

"You don't want to be Captain Obvious. We didn't f****** play well," said Jenkins.

"You know that. There is no need to beat a dead horse. Figure out what it is, watch the tape like you would any other day, go back to work."

The Eagles dropped to 5-7 in their pursuit of the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia have four games remaining, all against division rivals – the New York Giants (December 9), Washington Redskins (December 15), Cowboys (December 22) and Giants (December 29).

"I mean, that's the thing, as crazy as this is, I would say it's a long shot, but we're not out of it," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. "We do have four of our division opponents coming up.

"The guys have got to understand that, and it's my job to make sure they do understand that – that we're still fighting and coming to work this week and ready to go and try to figure this thing out.

"But I've got to show them exactly where we are and what we need to do with these next four games."