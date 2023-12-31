WATCH: Ryan Day's son steals Missouri players' towel during Cotton Bowl showdown

In a surprising turn of events during Friday night's 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl, the Ohio State Buckeyes not only suffered a disheartening 14-3 loss to the Missouri Tigers but also found themselves caught in a controversy involving head coach Ryan Day's son, RJ.

The Cotton Bowl clash between Ohio State and Missouri took a bizarre turn when video footage surfaced, allegedly depicting RJ Day, a freshman quarterback at St. Francis DeSales High School, stealing a towel from the opposing team's player.

The towel, belonging to star Tigers defensive back Kris Abrams-Daine, was taken following a play along the Buckeye sideline. Here is a video of the same:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Ohio State's struggles on the field in the Cotton Bowl

The Cotton Bowl defeat marked the end of a challenging season for the Buckeyes, who posted another two-loss season.

In the aftermath of the Cotton Bowl loss, HC Ryan Day acknowledged the team's underwhelming performance, emphasizing the need for improvement and expressing disappointment in finishing the season with two losses.

"I told them a lot of guys played hard in this game. You saw guys fighting here and there. We got put in a tough spot and didn't help [Lincoln Kienholz] at all, and that's why we lost the game. It hurts to finish the season like this—with two losses. That's not good enough at Ohio State and we all know that."

The offense, led by quarterbacks Lincoln Kienholz and Devin Brown, struggled to make an impact, managing only 203 yards of total offense against the Missouri defense.

The absence of key players, including quarterback Kyle McCord and star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., further compounded Ohio State's woes.

The Buckeyes now face uncertainties at the quarterback position, with Devin Brown and Lincoln Keinholz in contention and the arrival of five-star prospect Air Noland in the upcoming season.

Also Read: Ohio State fans fume at Buckeyes' Cotton Bowl loss - "Fire Ryan Day TOMORROW"

Uncertain future for Ohio State

As Ohio State enters the 2024 season, questions loom over the quarterback position, with Brown, Kienholz, and incoming freshman Air Noland vying for the starting role.

The team faces significant pressure to secure a spot in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. Ryan Day's relief at retaining top recruit Jeremiah Smith, a standout wide receiver, adds a positive note to an otherwise challenging offseason.

However, with the program's recent struggles and the controversy surrounding RJ Day, the Buckeyes find themselves at a critical juncture, needing a turnaround to reclaim their status among college football's elite.

Despite the on-field struggles and the alleged off-field incident involving RJ Day, Ohio State received a significant boost in the form of Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 overall recruit.

The wide receiver's decision to stay with the Buckeyes, despite late efforts from Miami, solidifies Ohio State's top-five recruiting class and provides much-needed momentum for the coaching staff heading into the 2024 season.

Also Read: Ohio State HC Ryan Day shrugs off coaching staff question