'Exemplary' Stokes has learnt his lesson - Bayliss

Omnisport
15   //    28 Nov 2018, 02:30 IST
Ben Stokes celebrates with Joe Root

Ben Stokes has behaved in an "exemplary" manner since his return to the England team, according to head coach Trevor Bayliss.

The all-rounder attracted negative headlines after being charged with affray following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September 2017.

He missed the 4-0 Ashes drubbing in Australia as a result, before being acquitted of the charge in court in August.

Stokes is due to face a disciplinary hearing with the England and Wales Cricket Board next month, but Bayliss had nothing but praise for a man who played a key role in the recent 3-0 Test series clean sweep in Sri Lanka.

"I think he's certainly learnt a lesson since that time," said Bayliss. "The way he's conducted himself since he has come back into the fold has been exemplary.

"That [upcoming hearing] hasn't affected him, I haven't heard it mentioned once around the changing room. I hope he's available for our next game."

And Bayliss paid tribute to the physical prowess of the fiery all-rounder, whose work ethic was evidenced when he chased the ball to the boundary off his own bowling at the end of another hot and humid day's play in Colombo during the third Test.

"To see him bowl the ball and then chase the ball all the way to wide mid-on to save it, that's commitment, that. He's a madman," added Bayliss.

"How many other blokes in the world would you see do that? No one. And that says a lot.

"I got into the lift a couple of nights ago after dinner on the third day and he was getting out. He'd just come back from the gym! That's how hard he works. He deserves everything he gets from the game.

"You can throw the ball to him, you can put him in any situation with the bat, you can put him where the ball is coming in the field.

"For me, he's the first pick. His averages may not be the greatest in each of his positions. But you add those three disciplines together, it adds up to one hell of a player."

Omnisport
NEWS
