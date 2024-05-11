KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and T20 records

Eden Gardens will host a battle between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) tonight. It is the second meeting between the two sides in IPL 2024. MI lost their home encounter against KKR just a few nights ago in Mumbai.

Kolkata have offered batting-friendly surfaces in IPL 2024. However, it has rained in the city over the last few nights, and the outfield might be slow. Even the wicket could be on the damper side.

Before the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match, here's a look at the Eden Gardens pitch history.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records

The captain winning the toss tonight might prefer bowling first because teams chasing a target have been quite successful on this ground. KKR have played top-quality cricket in front of their fans this season. Their hot streak should continue in Kolkata.

Here's a list of some of the important numbers from previous IPL games hosted by Kolkata:

IPL matches played: 92

Won by teams batting first: 37

Won by teams batting second: 55

Highest team total: 262/2 - PBKS vs KKR, 2024

Lowest team total: 49 - RCB vs KKR, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 262/2 - PBKS vs KKR, 2024

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs LSG, 2022

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs PBKS, 2012

Average first-innings score: 163

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

The KKR vs MI pitch report will be live on JioCinema and Star Sports before the match begins. Heaps of runs have been scored in Kolkata this season. There have been multiple high-scoring encounters.

However, if the wicket is damp and the outfield is wet, the scoring rate could go down a bit in this game. Fans should closely watch the pitch report segment.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match

Kolkata Knight Riders registered an easy win over the Delhi Capitals in the previous IPL game hosted by Kolkata. Varun CV's three-wicket haul kept DC down to 153/9 in 20 overs. Chasing 154, KKR won by seven wickets in the 17th over itself.

The batters smacked 12 sixes in that KKR vs DC match. Spinners picked up six out of the 12 wickets that fell in the game. Here's a summary of the scores:

Brief scores: DC 153/9 (Kuldeep Yadav 35*, Varun CV 3/16) lost to KKR 157/3 (Phil Salt 68, Axar Patel 2/25) by 7 wickets.

