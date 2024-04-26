"I would choose Jasprit Bumrah over Rohit Sharma as India's T20I captain" - Former KKR team director Joy Bhattacharjya

Former Kolkata Knight Riders team director Joy Bhattacharjya feels pacer Jasprit Bumrah should lead Team India at the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 instead of the 'out-of-form' Rohit Sharma.

With the ICC setting May 1 as the deadline for the squad announcement, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee is expected to reveal the squad over the next few days.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Joy asserted that Rohit Sharma wasn't the ideal choice to lead India in the shortest format. Questioning the skipper's place in the squad by highlighting how the other contenders are in good form, he said:

"The decision to appoint Rohit Sharma as India’s captain for the T20 World Cup may have hampered the team. At this point, Sharma is not the ideal choice to lead the team in the T20I format. I have the utmost respect for Rohit Sharma. However, he is currently out of batting form.

"Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill are in better form right now and are strong contenders for the opening positions. However, since Sharma is the captain, he will open, meaning one of those in-form players will have to bat lower down the order."

“I would choose Jasprit Bumrah over Rohit Sharma as captain because Bumrah’s skill as a bowler makes him a vital member of the team," he added.

Under Rohit Sharma, India crashed out of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, losing by ten wickets against England in the semi-final at Adelaide Oval. England eventually won the tournament, defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the final held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Rohit Sharma has achieved everything in cricket" - Joy Bhattacharjya

Although Virat Kohli is currently leading the 2024 IPL batting chart with 430 runs to his name so far in nine matches, Rohit Sharma has the highest strike rate among the aforementioned players (Kohli, Jaiswal and Gill).

The former Mumbai Indians skipper has amassed 303 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 162.90, which includes an unbeaten century against the Chennai Super Kings, albeit in a losing cause. Agreeing with the fact that Rohit has achieved everything in cricket, Joy added:

"Rohit has achieved everything in cricket, but there’s one thing he needs to do; win a World Cup. He won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and wants to end his career on a high note, we call it book-ending. That’s a great thought."

India will begin their 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York against Ireland. They have been placed in Group A alongside Ireland, arch-rivals Pakistan, co-hosts USA, and Canada.

