Best teams for Boulder Town Martial Exhibition (Day 2) in Honkai Star Rail

The ongoing Boulder Town Martial Exhibition in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 features a championship tournament that takes place in the infamous Fight Club of Belobog. During the event, players can progress by defeating opponents across seven different matches, unlocked on a daily basis. That said, a proper setup is required to tackle the enemies across every round.

Hence, this article discusses all the best teams to use on the second day of the Martial event in Honkai Star Rail.

What are the best Honkai Star Rail teams to use in Boulder Town Martial Exhibition (Day 2)?

A quick glance at the opponent line-up at the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition should help you decide which team can easily clear a particular match. Therefore, we have listed below all the enemies on the second day of the event:

Round 1 : 4x Incineration Shadewalker and 2x Flamespawn

: 4x Incineration Shadewalker and 2x Flamespawn Round 2 : 1x Searing Prowler, 2x Incineration Shadewalker, and 1x Flamespawn

: 1x Searing Prowler, 2x Incineration Shadewalker, and 1x Flamespawn Round 3: 1x Blaze Out of Space, 1x Searing Prowler, and 2x Incineration Shadewalker

Consider using the following setups against the specified roster:

1) Jingliu + Bronya + Pela + Luocha

Jingliu hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

A strong team for the second day of the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition includes Jingliu as the primary DPS. Since all the enemies in the match are weak against the Ice element, she can easily inflict Weakness Break with some extra support from Pela.

Bronya can also provide an array of buffs to Jingliu, pushing her damage potential to the limit. Her Ultimate in particular increases the CRIT DMG and ATK stats of the entire team, which can change the tide of the battle.

For the final spot, use Luocha to heal allies whenever they receive a critical blow.

2) Jingliu + Blade + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan

A Jingliu and Blade team (Image via HoYoverse)

This Jingliu and Blade combo in Honkai Star Rail can also tackle the second-day matchup of the martial arts event. The duo excel at both single-target and AoE damage, which allow it to easily dispatch the enemies in every round.

However, they will require support from Silver Wolf, as she can implant elemental Weakness in enemies while reducing their DEF. This allows allies to quickly bust down the opponent’s Toughness and unleash the critical blow.

Here, Fu Xuan is responsible for sustaining the entire team with her powerful damage mitigation.

3) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae + Tingyun + Pela + Huohuo

Imbibitor Lunae hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Quite a few enemies for the second day also share weaknesses against the Imaginary element. Thus, Imbibitor Lunae is another great contender for primary DPS.

This Hypercarry team in Honkai Star Rail further includes Tingyun and Pela as they can provide all the necessary support the damage dealer needs to reach his peak combat potential.

Lastly, use Huohuo to sustain all allies during combat using her powerful healing ability.