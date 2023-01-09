Every title of Call of Duty has always been alluring, thanks to the introduction of new assorted in-game cosmetics. Some exclusive options are usually themed for different events in the real world. The most recent example is the Messi bundle that came to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Some images of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 operators donning different National Football League (NFL) uniforms and combat gear have surfaced on the internet. The entire community is excited that their favorite games might bring various character skins supporting their favorite football teams.

Here, we look at how the Call of Duty community has responded to these mysterious images.

Call of Duty NFL operator skins from an unknown source

The Call of Duty saga is a massive collection of games that have produced some of the most attractive and expensive skins in the history of esports. Large community support for certain changes has sometimes made its way into the titles, so if these images gain large traction, Activision might reason with adding similar cosmetics.

For those out of touch with the sport, the NFL is an American football league that hosts matches between 32 teams. The sport has a massive fan base and a steady growth rate.

Call of Duty x NFL images

A famous Warzone 2 player posted images of Call of Duty character skins mixed with NFL uniforms of different teams on Twitter under the social tag @MrMarvelTV. The source of these images is currently unknown, so the tweets have no way of crediting the actual artist.

It is important to note that these images are conceptual and reportedly made by someone outside the official publisher, so these are not leaks. As such, the player base is excited about its existence in the near future and if the publisher might make it come true.

Some players think that these cosmetic artworks were made by an AI and that these images are AI-generated. The absolute details in every image and running theme might hint at these images being computer made without human touch.

Some players are also enthusiastic about these skins appearing in the game, and they would be happy to purchase them immediately. The public does hold a certain sway over large gaming companies, so it will be interesting to see how things unfold.

Jake @Jake_Smashhh @MrMarvelTV @CallofDuty @NFL Whoever the artist is they should get a contract. Because whoever is leading the charge on creativity over at @CallofDuty sure isn’t doing a very creative job @MrMarvelTV @CallofDuty @NFL Whoever the artist is they should get a contract. Because whoever is leading the charge on creativity over at @CallofDuty sure isn’t doing a very creative job

Activision might have a unique opportunity here that the franchise can capitalize on and please the community alongside making a significant profit. Some players believe that this might be done by an artist, and they should probably get in contact with the publisher to produce such magnificent skin collections.

The possibility of including such NFL skins does not seem impossible, considering each of the CDL teams gets its operator variants. The player base has displayed severe interest in this as it can bring both fanbases together and increase their fan following.

This guide has the latest information on Call of Duty NFL operator cosmetics surfacing. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details on the upcoming seasonal update.

