EA FC 24 Juan Cuadrado Ultimate Birthday SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player SBC of the ongoing promo in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Juan Cuadrado Ultimate Birthday SBC being up for grabs. The Colombian defender is a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team due to his various special cards over the years, and his latest special version has provided him with a five-star weak foot as well.

Five-star skills are an incredible asset to possess in the current meta of the game, even for a defender. The former Juventus defender has always possessed these abilities, but the latest EA FC 24 Juan Cuadrado Ultimate Birthday SBC card now also boasts a five-star weak foot. This goes perfectly with the theme of the promo, which provides five-star boosts to the players involved in the event.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Juan Cuadrado Ultimate Birthday SBC

The EA FC 24 Juan Cuadrado Ultimate Birthday SBC is rather expensive, especially for a defensive card. However, his stats, attributes and reputation definitely do justice to the price tag, similar to the Coman SBC. The SBC requires five segments with the following stipulations:

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Serie A

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

87-rated squad

Team of the week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team of the week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The requirement of multiple Team of the Week players will definitely raise the price of the SBC due to their rarity and demand in various SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Juan Cuadrado Ultimate Birthday SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Juan Cuadrado Ultimate Birthday SBC during the ongoing promo:

Top Form

Luka Modric: 87

Christopher Operi: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Thiago: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 59,000 coins

Serie A

Sandra Panos: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

87-rated squad

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 101,000 coins

87-rated squad

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Christopher Operi: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 118,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 175,000 coins