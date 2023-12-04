How to activate and complete side quests in Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of Sherwood is the new action co-op game developed by Appeal Studios that features a dystopian take on a classic tale. With great artistic liberty, Appeal Studios brings Robin Hood and his band of Merrymen to life and puts them right into the heart of a Medieval England with sci-fi technology. While the game has received mixed reviews at launch, Gangs of Sherwood has a ton of charm and is best enjoyed with friends.

Heavily focusing on linear side quests and missions, Gangs of Sherwood boasts a variety of side content to keep you interested. The world is populated with things to do, and the choices you make will impact the narrative. Side quests are rewarding as well, filled with lore and loot that makes the world fun to explore.

This article guides you on how to unlock and complete side quests in Gangs of Sherwood.

Finding and activating side quests in Gangs of Sherwood

Robin of Locksley in Gangs of Sherwood (image by Nacon)

After beating the mandatory tutorial section, players are allowed into Major Oaks, which serves as the primary hub area for the game. The NPCs encountered in the overworld can be found at Major Oaks and serve as quest-givers for the game. The hub area serves as a vital gathering zone as you can store loot, wait for allies to join, and pick up side quests and missions before setting off into the world of Nottingham.

Side quests and NPCs are encountered as you progress through the main story of the game. NPCs provide lengthy exposition, introducing themselves and the quest associated with them. These quests mostly take the form of fetching an item or clearing waves of enemies and do not pose significant challenges to the party.

To gain access to an NPC's questline, you need to find them in the overworld or as part of the main story. Most NPCs that you talk to will return to the hub area, where they will have a marker on their heads indicating that they have a quest for you. They will alternatively wave at you as you pass by them, making it hard to miss out on most side quests.

A notable side quest you should complete is the one provided by the NPC Amy titled Farewell my Love. This quest has a ton of great rewards that provide a significant power boost, and it is immediately available after the first mission in Act 1.

Handing in side quests for rewards at Major Oaks

The co-op action game allows you to complete multiple objectives at once, allowing you to decide how much questing you want to do. After returning to the hub area, you can go to the corresponding quest-giver to collect your rewards. Simply hand in any items or just tell them that the job is done, and your party will receive their dues.

With the game focusing heavily on making your character stronger, side quests are an excellent way for you to level up and gain experience. There are a ton of side quests to complete, and with friends to team up with, this game can be a fun experience for fans of the popular Robin Hood tale.

Gangs of Sherwood is available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.