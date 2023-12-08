Preservation character tier list for Honkai Star Rail (December 2023)

Honkai Star Rail features a bunch of unique playable characters that are designated to a particular role depending on their Path. The Preservation units, in particular, specialize in protecting allies during combat, as they usually have access to powerful shields or damage mitigation. While their roster is quite limited at the moment, they can be used across an array of team compositions.

As players step into a new month, now is a good time to tank some of these durable units based on their overall pull value and combat efficiency. Hence, in this article, we have arranged all Honkai Star Rail’s Preservation characters into a tier list for December 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Honkai Star Rail Preservation character tier list for December 2023

Preservation character tier list for December 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

The tier list above shows the ranking of all the Preservation units in Honkai Star Rail. Their performance without any Eidolon has been considered for placement since players might not have access to multiple copies of a character.

Trailblazers might get different results during usage, as their builds can heavily influence their combat strength.

SS tier

Fu Xuan deserves to be in the SS tier (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters at the pinnacle have near-perfect abilities and are flexible enough to be used across various team compositions. In the case of the Preservation Path, an individual should have sufficient tanking potential to sit atop the tier list.

It should be no surprise to see Fu Xuan in the SS tier considering she has excellent damage mitigation, which allows her to single-handedly sustain an entire team. She has quickly become a popular pick in the Memory of Chaos as players have become accustomed to her powerful late-game kit.

Fu Xuan can also provide additional support by activating the Matrix of Prescience. Apart from absorbing damage from allies, the effect also increases their CRIT Rate and HP. Therefore, she is basically a boon to every character that scales on their max health.

S tier

Gepard is an S tier Presercation unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters in this tier are slightly underpowered in comparison with the ones ranking at the top. Regardless, they are quite a strong addition to any team.

As of December 2023, Gepard is the only Preservation unit that has been dominating the S tier, as he has access to powerful shielding abilities and boasts a high Taunt value. With the right build, he can solo-sustain an entire setup.

Gepard can also revive himself once in the battle after getting knocked down by an enemy. This trait is particularly useful in the late-game content, where enemies can inflict massive damage.

A tier

Image showing Trailblazer and March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

The A tier is reserved for the remaining Preservation characters that have been replaced by better alternatives. However, players can still benefit from their kit as they are capable of sustaining a team.

Here are the individuals who are placed at the bottom of this tier list:

Fire Trailblazer

March 7th

Both are quite useful in the absence of other tanks in an account. March 7th, in particular, requires low-gear investment to be effective during battle.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, follow Sportskeeda.