Rainbow Six Siege downtime today (March 12): Y9S1 update, when may the server come back online? 

Rainbow Six Siege is expected to have a downtime today, March 12, 2024, with Ubisoft gearing up to launch Operation Deadly Omen across all major platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XIS, and PC. The Y9S1 update is set to deliver all-new content, but players should be prepared for a brief break due to the Rainbow Six Siege downtime and the maintenance process.

To ensure a smooth deployment of Operation Deadly Omen, Ubisoft has scheduled maintenance for all platforms starting at 09:00 ET / 13:00 UTC. The Rainbow Six Siege downtime is expected to last up to 60 minutes, providing the development team ample time to implement the necessary changes and enhancements.

Rainbow Six Siege downtime for all regions

Ubisoft has been pretty consistent with its approach, sticking to a specific timeline for server downtime when launching new seasons. If you're in the United States, Rainbow Six Siege downtime usually starts around 6 am PT / 9 am ET. International players can expect it to begin at around 2 pm UTC and 2 pm GMT.

For the inside scoop on Rainbow Six Siege server downtime, Ubisoft keeps everyone updated via Rainbow Six Siege's social media channels, especially on platforms like Twitter. So, keep an eye on those updates.

During the planned downtime for Rainbow Six Siege, you might experience a short break in logging in or joining matchmaking activities. To kickstart the next season, you'll need to grab and install the Y9S1 update, which will bring in bug fixes, balance tweaks, and some cool new content.

While Ubisoft claims the Rainbow Six Siege downtime will be around 60 minutes, remember that it's just an estimate and might change based on unexpected issues or technical needs. Once the maintenance wraps up, get ready to dive back into Rainbow Six Siege with the enhanced experience of Operation Deadly Omen.

