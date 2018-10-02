Top 5 current managers who have not won the Champions League yet

Deepungsu Pandit

It was so near, yet so far for Klopp again last season

Bob Paisley, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane have 3 of them. Sir Alex Ferguson has two of them, as does Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola. Even Roberto Di Matteo has one.

The Champions League is a hallmark of excellence and sheds its stardust on every hand that lifts it. This includes the players, the club and most notably, the manager.

Every manager wants to have the Champions League in his CV, however, not everyone can win it. Only five active managers have won the coveted trophy more than once, which highlights what a rare breed the Champions League winning managers belong to.

The trophy is not easy to earn, it requires the perfect blend of talent, luck and management techniques to be the best in Europe. However, there are a few exceptional managers right now who have not been able to lift the Champions League trophy yet.

They have found success at their respective clubs, some at more than one clubs. Some have even won quite a few silverware; however, the premier European Club Competition still eludes them.

Today, we take a look at the top 5 current managers who have not won the Champions League yet:

#5 Maurizio Sarri

Sarri's has appeared in the UEFA Champions League with SSC Napoli

Sarri has played a total of 14 UEFA Champions League games, with two more qualifying stage games. He has won just 5 of those 14 games, drawing 2 and losing 7.

It is not a record deserving of his managerial qualities. The move to Chelsea should improve his record, however, the Italian will have to wait for at least a season, because Chelsea are currently in the Europa League, having missed the coveted Champions League spots last season.

Maurizio Sarri moved to football management in 1990 at U.S.D. Stia 1925, but it was not until he moved to Empoli in the Serie B in 2012 that he first attracted attention. He also earned them promotion to Serie A in his second season and in his third season, his club successfully managed to avoid relegation.

He moved to Napoli in June 2015 and in his 3 seasons, Napoli finished second twice and third once, as the Sarri Ball revolution brought Napoli to within touching distance of the Serie A – in his last season, Napoli finished just 4 points behind Juventus in second.

It was the performance which earned him a high profile job at Stamford. However, his record in the UEFA Champions League hasn’t been too impressive.

