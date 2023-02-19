5 best alternatives for Free Fire players to try in 2023

Free Fire enjoys a huge fan following across the globe, courtesy of its high-quality graphics and dynamics. However, the game received a ban from the Indian government in 2022 and was taken down from leading application stores.

Gamers who are looking for a battle royale experience just like the one offered by Free Fire can consider the options suggested in this article. All five of the mentioned titles can be enjoyed with friends.

PUBG Mobile and four other best Free Fire alternatives in 2023

5) Modern Combat 5

Modern Combat 5 is a great shooting title available for both Android and iOS devices. The game boasts over 100 million downloads and has an impressive 4.5-star rating.

The title features classic FPS gameplay with amazing graphics. Similar to Free Fire, gamers can choose from a plethora of different modes, including Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Push the Payload, Free for All Battle Royale, single-player campaigns, and Ranked PvP pub stomps. Most of its mechanics are similar to those of FF as well.

Requirements to run Modern Combat 5

CPU: Snapdragon 615 Octa Core 1.7 GHz or equivalent

GPU: Adreno 405 or equivalent

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 1.5GB

OS: iOS 8/Android 4.4

Phone: iPhone 5s/Galaxy S3 or equivalent

4) PUBG New State

PUBG New State was developed by popular gaming developer Krafton, which has also released PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. The tile features high-quality graphics with its global illumination technology, which offers admirable visuals on a mobile device.

Free Fire players who want to experience more detailed and realistic gameplay can give PUBG New State a try. The title is free to download on leading app stores. The game features many fantastic elements, like drone calls, support requests, and more.

Requirements to run PUBG New State Mobile

For Android: Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM

Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM For iOS: iOS 13.0 or later on your iPhone and iPod touch, iPadOS 13.0 or later on your iPad.

3) Free Fire MAX

Garena has released a premium version of Free Fire called Free Fire MAX. This title takes the overall FF experience to a whole new level by improving its graphics as well as certain other elements.

Players can use the Firelink technology to simultaneously play both titles with the same account. In FF MAX, gamers can choose from different weapons, characters, pets, and other items to use in combat.

Requirements to run Free Fire MAX

For Android : Android version 4.4 or above and 2GB RAM.

: Android version 4.4 or above and 2GB RAM. For iOS: iPhone 6S and above.

2) COD Mobile

The second title that players can try instead of Free Fire is COD Mobile, which was developed by Activision, a popular gaming studio. The game is very popular for offering lots of maps and features in both the Battle Royale as well as Multiplayer modes.

It also allows gamers to choose from various weapons and customize their loadout to ensure a more personalized survival royale experience. Developers also keep on adding various new updates filled with unique events and rewards. The title also has great graphics ideal for mobile devices in all price segments.

Requirements to run COD Mobile

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher.

1) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the best alternatives to FF in the battle royale genre. The title has millions of downloads on leading app stores and offers breathtaking 4K-quality graphics and immersive dynamics.

It provides bigger maps, more realistic gameplay, and many engaging elements like upgradable weapon skins and animated outfits. Gamers can choose from a variety of different maps and modes, including Erangel and Team Deathmatch, to get the ultimate shooting experience on their device.

Requirements to run PUBG Mobile

Android - Android 5.1.1 or later and 2GB RAM.

- Android 5.1.1 or later and 2GB RAM. iOS - iOS11 or higher. and 2GB RAM.

These were five titles that can be good alternatives to Free Fire.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes