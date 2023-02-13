5 best Free Fire characters for beginners in 2023

Garena Free Fire is commemorating its five-year milestone with a series of in-game festivities. Over the course of its storied history, the game has undergone a substantial evolution, transitioning from a purely casual experience to an increasingly strategic one.

In Free Fire, character abilities play a critical role in a player's overall strategy, particularly in the context of the highly competitive Ranked Season. For inexperienced players, unlocking the right characters can be a challenge, given the many available abilities.

Selecting the ideal character in Free Fire requires a nuanced understanding of the game mechanics and the impact of each ability on one's playstyle.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian gamers should refrain from playing Free Fire.

Jota, Dasha, and 3 other Free Fire characters for newcomers

The characters in Free Fire and FF MAX come with a bunch of cool survival abilities, giving players all sorts of benefits. Active and passive abilities are divided based on how you activate them, and the former are more popular because they have an immediate effect on gameplay. For example, they let you run faster or do more damage.

However, passive abilities give you more subtle benefits over time, like increased health recovery or better aim. These may not be as noticeable in the heat of battle, but they can still be important, especially in longer games. Choosing between active and passive abilities is all about your playstyle and what you need at a given moment, so feel free to experiment and find the combination that works best for you.

1) Jota

Jota (Image by Garena)

Jota is perfect for both new and seasoned Free Fire players alike. He boasts a passive ability that provides HP recovery each time you successfully hit your enemies with guns, making him a formidable addition to your arsenal.

What makes Jota's Sustained Raids ability even more impressive is that hitting opponents isn't too difficult, even for newer players. This makes him especially effective in Ranked mode, where every little advantage counts. Additionally, being a passive ability character gives players the option to equip an active skill as well, providing even more flexibility and versatility in their gameplay.

Also, when you take down an enemy in a fight, Jota's Sustained Raid ability allows you to regain 10% of your MAX HP at the first skill level. With the option to upgrade it further using Universal/Memory Fragments, Jota's survivability is sure to be a major asset on the battlefield.

2) Dasha

Dasha (Image by Garena)

Dasha is often overlooked by many players in Free Fire, but her Partying On ability is incredibly useful and should not be underestimated. This skill reduces the damage taken from falls by 30% and shortens the recovery time from falls by 60%, making her a great choice for players who frequently find themselves in high-altitude situations or for those prone to taking fall damage.

Whether you're an aggressive player who likes to take risks or a more defensive player who prefers to play it safe, Dasha's Partying On ability is a valuable asset in any situation.

3) Nairi

Nairi (Image by Garena)

Nairi, a relatively new addition to the roster of characters in Free Fire, brings with him a valuable ability called Ice Iron. His skill allows players to recover 20% of the durability of their Gloo Walls every second, providing a much-needed boost in defensive power. Additionally, Nairi increases the damage dealt by Assault Rifles when used against Gloo Walls by 20%, making him a formidable asset in intense firefights.

Nairi can be purchased for just 499 diamonds in Free Fire, making him an excellent option for players looking to add a new character to their arsenal without breaking the bank. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer, Nairi's Ice Iron ability will give you the edge to come out on top in even the most challenging of battles.

4) Shirou

Shirou (Image by Garena)

Shirou boasts a remarkable passive capability, Damage Delivered, which lets you label your attacker with an indelible mark for a duration of six seconds (within a radius of 80 meters). Note that this marking is only perceptible to the user.

Additionally, the initial shot inflicted upon the opponent results in a 50% reduction in their armor defense in Free Fire. The capability has a mandatory cooldown period of 25 seconds.

5) Xayne

Xayne (Image by Garena)

Xayne is suitable if you prefer a confrontational playstyle in Ranked matches. Activating his Extreme Encounter grants you a substantial increase of 120 health points for a duration of six seconds.

In addition to the deteriorated health boost, Xtreme Encounter also amplifies your capacity to inflict damage to Gloo Walls. Despite this, the substantial cooldown time of Xayne's active ability can be considered a drawback during a match. Regardless, he is a fitting choice if you're new to the game and are seeking to adopt an aggressive playstyle during rank progression.

