Gyan Gaming vs. Tonde Gamer: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Gyan Gaming and Tonde Gamer are popular YouTubers known for creating content related to Garena Free Fire. They have gained a significant following in the Indian subcontinent due to their engaging content.

Gyan Gaming has an impressive 14.5 million subscribers and over 2.18 billion total views, while Tonde Gamer has 7.91 million subscribers and more than 1.54 billion views.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167.

BR Career

Gyan Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has featured in 1469 games in the solo mode and has secured wins in 161 matches, converting to a win rate of 10.95%. He has secured 2431 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.86.

The player has 510 wins in 2241 duo games, leading to a win rate of 22.75%. He has 6114 frags and a K/D ratio of 3.53.

The content creator has also played 19176 squad matches and has bagged 6841 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 35.67%. He has accumulated 68892 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.59.

BR Ranked

Gyan Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, Gyan Gaming has one solo match and has received the win. He has killed 17 enemies for a K/D ratio of 17.00.

The content creator has played a single duo game as well but has failed to get the victory. He has a K/D ratio of 1.00 with one kill.

Lastly, Gyan Gaming has competed in 16 squad-ranked matches, winning five for a win rate of 31.25%. He has registered 70 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.36.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 282951914.

BR Career

Tonde Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has engaged in 4939 solo games and remained unbeaten in 467 matches, giving way to a win rate of 9.45%. He has 9914 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.22.

The YouTuber has also played 7300 duo matches and has 1538 wins, leading to a win rate of 21.06%. He has notched 28801 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Finally, he has played 21045 games and has 9504 wins, translating to a win rate of 45.16%. He has 96339 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 8.35.

BR Ranked

Tonde Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has participated in 41 solo games and has 16 first-place finishes in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season, holding a win rate of 39.02%. He has bagged 306 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 12.24.

The internet star has played 15 duo games and has eight victories, securing a win rate of 53.33%. He has killed 89 enemies in the mode for a K/D ratio of 12.71.

Tonde Gamer has featured in 321 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 176 games, maintaining a win rate of 54.82%. In the process, he has 2502 kills at a K/D ratio of 17.26.

Gyan Gaming vs. Tonde Gamer: Comparison of stats

BR Career

Gyan Gaming Tonde Gamer Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1469 2241 19176 4939 7300 21045 Wins 161 510 6841 467 1538 9504 Win rate 10.95% 22.75% 35.67% 9.45% 21.06% 45.16% Kills 2431 6114 68892 9914 28801 96339 K/D ratio 1.86 3.53 5.59 2.22 5.00 8.35

According to their BR Career stats, Gyan Gaming has a higher win rate in solo and duo matches, while Tonde Gamer has a higher K/D ratio. However, in squad games, Tonde Gamer has a better win rate than Gyan Gaming.

BR Ranked

Gyan Gaming Tonde Gamer Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1 1 16 41 15 321 Wins 1 0 5 16 8 176 Win rate 100.00% 0.00% 31.25% 39.02% 53.33% 54.82% Kills 17 1 70 306 89 2502 K/D ratio 17.00 0.00 6.36 12.24 12.71 17.26

It wouldn’t be fair to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes, as Gyan Gaming has played only one match in both. However, in the ranked squad mode, Tonde Gamer has a higher K/D ratio and win rate than Gyan Gaming.

Note: Free Fire MAX stats of Gyan Gaming and Tonde Gamer were recorded when writing the article. They will change as the content creators play more matches.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes