Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Which is the better gaming phone in 2024?

The comparison between the Apple iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy A55 makes sense, as both devices offer great features at competitive prices. The A55 was launched recently, while the iPhone 13 has decreased in price with the release of newer models.

While both are capable devices, it's essential to consider the unique features and advantages of each smartphone before purchasing one.

In this article, we'll delve into a detailed comparison between the Apple iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy A55 to help you decide which is the better choice for gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Apple iPhone 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy A55: Key Specifications

Before we dive into a detailed comparison of the iPhone 13 with the Samsung A55, let’s have a look at some key hardware specifications:

Specifications Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy A55 Display 6.1-inch 60Hz Super Retina XDR (OLED) display 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display RAM 4GB 8GB, 12GB Storage Variants 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB Front Camera 12MP 32MP Back Cameras 12MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide 50MP main camera, 12MP Ultrawide and 5MP Macro Processor Apple A15 Bionic Samsung Exynos 1480 Charging Speeds 20W wired, 15W MagSafe wireless 25W wired, no wireless charging Battery Capacity 3240 mAh 5000 mAh User Interface (UI) iOS 17.1 One UI 6 (based on Android 14) Exclusive gaming features Apple Arcade Dedicated gaming mode Update Promise 5 years of updates 4 years of Android updates with 5 years of security updates

Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Display comparison

Samsung A55 features a higher refresh rate than the iPhone 13. (Image via Samsung)

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch OLED display that is clocked at 60Hz. The display has good viewing angles and is sufficiently bright under sunlight. The colors are accurate and vibrant.

On the other hand, Samsung A55 features a more prominent 6.6-inch AMOLED display. The 120Hz refresh rate on A55 provides a smoother scrolling and gameplay experience. The display is sufficiently bright, with accurate color reproduction and great viewing angles.

While the iPhone’s display is excellent for general use, Samsung’s display might provide a slight edge on fast-paced shooter games due to its bigger size and higher refresh rate.

Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Processor comparison

Both phones can play all the popular titles. (Image via Samsung)

The Apple A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 13 is generally considered one of the most powerful mobile processors on the market. It excels in graphics processing and delivers smooth performance even in graphically intensive games.

The Samsung Exynos 1480 in the A55 is no slouch either, but it doesn’t quite match the A15 Bionic's power. A55 tends to heat up during long gaming sessions, which also causes lower frame rates and occasional stutters in graphically intensive games.

Hence, if you plan to play demanding titles like Genshin Impact or Call of Duty, the iPhone 13 might be a better pick.

Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Battery and charging comparison

Samsung features a larger 5000mAh battery compared to 3240mAh on the iPhone. (Image via Samsung)

On paper, the Samsung A55 boasts a clear advantage in battery life with its 5000 mAh battery compared to the iPhone 13's 3240 mAh. The battery on Samsung lasts longer, but the difference isn’t as significant as it appears on paper. In the real world, you can expect around 8 to 8.5 hours of screen time on Samsung, while the iPhone lasts around 7.5 hours on moderate use.

In terms of charging, the A55 supports faster wired charging at 25W compared to the iPhone 13's 20W wired charging.

Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Conclusion & verdict

The iPhone 13 will still hold up for longer gaming sessions in 2024 thanks to the highly optimized iOS and A15 Bionic chip. While A55 might not reach the peak performance of the iPhone 13, it can still handle many games and maybe a better pick if you are looking for a phone with a larger battery and display.

